“Make Every Trade Count” with BitDelta, the New Platform Set to Revolutionize Trading

PORT VILA, VANUATU, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The financial landscape is set to be revolutionized by the birth of BitDelta, the groundbreaking trading platform launched on 10th August 2023, with a bold vision to empower young individuals and ambitious investors seeking to seize control of their financial future. BitDelta introduces a secure and innovative platform that offers a diverse range of investment opportunities through cryptocurrencies , traditional finance , derivatives trading , staking and more.





Founded by dedicated and seasoned financial traders and pioneers with decades of industry experience in traditional and emerging markets, BitDelta is a trading platform meticulously crafted by traders for traders. By enabling users to diversify their portfolios into cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, stocks, forex, and beyond, all within one seamless platform, BitDelta is reshaping the future of trading with a new lens.



A New Era of Trading Possibilities:

Since the end of covid, the financial markets have seen a year-on-year growth of retail investors, predominantly consisting of Millennials and Gen Z. This is showcased through the remarkable engagement and participation seen this year alone as the percentage of total trading volume from January 25 to February 1, 2023, which was about 23% according to JP Morgan. A similar increase in trends is also noted in the crypto market, where regions like India, Turkey, Australia and the Philippines, with high Millennial and GenZ populations, have all ranked within the top 25 countries for crypto adoption as per the HedgewithCrypto report.



Therefore to service this growing trader base, BitDelta has launched an innovative platform catered to the new age of traders and investors looking to diversify their portfolios into both the traditional and digital markets. The platform is specifically designed with traders' needs in mind, offering enhanced security features, lightning-fast execution, and a wide range of trading instruments. Users are also able to seamlessly move from market to market with wallets safeguarded through leading global custodians, Fireblocks, whose highly secure MPC wallets give BitDelta an edge among the various trading platforms in the market. Along with these security features, BitDelta has an array of services that range from buying crypto with a card , crypto converters, token launchpad and its very own blockchain-built endowment program called SafePass . This unique program allows BitDelta’s users to set aside portions of their accumulated wealth on the platform for family and friends through a nomination mechanism run on the blockchain.



The BitDelta Promise: Every Trade Counts

BitDelta's unwavering commitment to its traders is embodied in its motto "Every Trade Counts" and “Democratizing Trading for All.” Unlike any other trading platform in the market, BitDelta prioritizes the success of every trader through its user-friendly platform, along with educational resources in the form of the free BitDelta Academy , trading webinars and community channels .



Regarding the launch, a BitDelta spokesperson stated that "We believe that every individual should have access to diverse investment opportunities, regardless of their experience level. BitDelta is designed to revolutionize trading, providing a comprehensive and secure platform that empowers traders to make every trade count."

Furthermore, to celebrate the launch of BitDelta, the platform will be running a multitude of exciting campaigns for its users from pre-funded accounts, airdrops, derivatives trading competitions and more which will be announced in the following week through the BitDelta socials.



Prepare to seize your financial future and unlock the limitless potential of trading with BitDelta by signing up today .

About BitDelta:

BitDelta is a global trading platform servicing 120+ countries with a mission to revolutionize the financial landscape by empowering young individuals and ambitious investors to ignite their trading journey.

The platform offers a comprehensive trading experience through a range of innovative features, like Spot Trading, MT5 Trading, Derivatives Trading, Card Crypto Purchases, OTC Leverage, Token Launchpad Services and more. Along with these features, BitDelta users are able to diversify their portfolios into a variety of assets like cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, stocks and forex, all while using a highly secure asset custodian.



With a steadfast commitment to making trading accessible for all, BitDelta aims to create a sophisticated and engaging trading experience where every trade counts.