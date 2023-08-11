BetFury Release iGaming PvP Feature - Bonus Combats

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BetFury platform releases an epic feature - Bonus Combats. Now players worldwide can invite friends to compete against each other and create gaming battles on their terms. The main winner of each Combat gets all his opponents' rewards and multiplies his crypto assets. Let's briefly review Bonus Combats and find out how profitable it is.





What Are Bonus Combats?

Bonus Combats are PvP user competitions based on a Bonus Buy feature in Slots. Each Bonus Combat lasts no more than 10 minutes, but there are many unexpected twists and turns during this time. The winner is determined by the amount of crypto won during this round. The lucky one who won more crypto in the Bonus Game than others takes all his opponents' winnings.

How to Win in Bonus Combats?

It needs to create an account to play on BetFury. The platform has an exclusive Welcome Pack for newbies, which helps everyone get a decent starting capital. Sign up to get up to 1 000 Free Spins and $3 500.

Every user can join PvP or create a unique Bonus Combat according to his preferences: favorite games, the Bonus Game price, and the maximum number of opponents. If someone joins this competition in five minutes, the system will launch the created PvP.

Bonus Combat offers to choose a Slot with a certain price of the Bonus Game. After the start of the battle, the user is given one and a half minutes to buy the Bonus Game and ten minutes for playing.

Each win is recorded in the table at the end of the round. The lucky one with the highest win amount in this table receives the reward.

The main winner gets his winning amount in the cryptocurrency he used. Opponents' rewards can be received in the currency opponents used or in BFG (internal BetFury token). In the last case, the system will charge a 3% Performance Fee for transferring. However, the choice of BFG is more universal and convenient because this token becomes a cryptocurrency with strong potential. It's explained by the end of BFG Mining, a limited supply of tokens, and many profitable utilities.

About BetFury

BetFury is an ecosystem of crypto products for entertainment and additional income. The platform has a native BFG token with many utilities. BFG is listed on many crypto exchanges: PancakeSwap, Biswap, etc. The token has over 55 000 holders, and more than 3B BFG are in circulation. The most profitable utility for using tokens is BetFury Staking, with up to 50% APY and the ability to flexibly withdraw Staking payouts.

BetFury offers over 8 000 Slots and 18 Original games with one of the highest RTPs on the market (up to 99.02% RTP). BetFury also has 80+ kinds of Sports to bet for true fans. Along with huge events, the platform provides profitable bonuses: Rakeback, FuryCharge, and Cashback up to 25%.

