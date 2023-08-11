Data Integration Market to Surpass USD 29.92 Billion by 2030 Driven by Explosive Data Growth and Rise of Cloud Computing | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report indicates that the Data Integration Market , which was worth USD 11.89 Billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 29.92 Billion by 2030, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.23% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.”

Data Integration Market Overview

Data integration is a pivotal process in today's digital landscape that involves combining, harmonizing, and unifying diverse datasets from various sources into a cohesive and structured format. This practice enables organizations to derive meaningful insights, make informed decisions, and uncover valuable patterns that might otherwise remain concealed within isolated data silos. In a world where information is generated at an unprecedented pace and spread across an array of systems, databases, applications, and platforms, data integration emerges as a crucial enabler of business intelligence and strategic planning.

Market Analysis

In today's data-driven landscape, the importance of seamless data integration cannot be overstated. As organizations grapple with massive volumes of data from various sources, the data integration market has witnessed exponential growth. Businesses are increasingly relying on data-driven decision-making processes. Data integration plays a pivotal role in aggregating data from various sources, enabling advanced analytics and business intelligence tools to generate actionable insights and foster innovation. The Internet of Things (IoT) has ushered in a new era of interconnected devices generating massive amounts of data. Effective data integration is essential to harness the potential of IoT, allowing organizations to extract meaningful information from diverse sources like sensors, wearables, and connected machinery.

Major Players Covered in this Report Are:

Denodo Technologies

SAP

SAS Institute Inc.

Informatica Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft

Oracle

Talend

TIBCO Software Inc.

Precisely

QlikTech International AB & Other Players

Impact of Recession on Data Integration Market Growth

Recessions bring forth challenges and opportunities for the data integration market. While there might be a temporary decline in overall demand due to budget constraints, the market tends to adapt by emphasizing cost-effective solutions, cloud integration, essential data management, and innovation. Vendors are prompted to rethink their strategies and offerings, leading to a more competitive and dynamic landscape. As organizations navigate the complexities of a recession, data integration remains a critical tool for efficient decision-making and operational success.

Data Integration Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 11.89 billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 29.92 billion CAGR CAGR of 12.3% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Data Integration Market: Key Segmentation • By Component (Tools, Services)

• By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises)

• By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises)

• By Business Application (Marketing, Sales, Operations & Supply Chain, Finance, HR)

• By End-user (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Government & Defense, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Shifting Enterprise Focus Towards Data Integrity to Maximize Data's Strategic Role in Driving Innovation

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has introduced a series of challenges and uncertainties that have rippled into the data integration market. While it may have slowed down certain aspects of the industry, it has also catalyzed adaptation, innovation, and the need for strategic partnerships. The long-term impact on the market will depend on the duration of the conflict, its geopolitical consequences, and the ability of businesses and providers to navigate these complexities effectively.

Key Regional Developments

North America stands at the forefront of the data integration market, driven by the presence of numerous tech giants, startups, and a mature IT infrastructure. The region's high emphasis on research and development fosters continuous technological advancements in data integration tools and platforms. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid digitization across sectors, leading to explosive growth in data volumes. This trend is driving the adoption of data integration solutions to manage and harness the potential of this data deluge.

Key Takeaway from Data Integration Market Study

The Marketing segment within the market is set to redefine how businesses engage with their target audiences. Leveraging integrated data, marketing teams gain unparalleled insights, enabling them to craft personalized and impactful campaigns.

In the intricate realm of data integration, the Services segment stands tall as a linchpin for success. The complexity of integrating diverse data sources, formats, and systems necessitates expert guidance and support.

Recent Developments Related to Data Integration Market

In a strategic move that showcases its commitment to enhancing customer experience solutions, leading cloud contact center provider Five9 has announced its acquisition of Aceyus, a pioneering data integration and analytics startup.

In a significant step towards enhancing efficiency and accuracy in the mortgage industry, Mortgage Automation Technologies has announced its strategic integration with Halcyon, a leading provider of advanced tax data solutions.

