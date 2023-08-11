Platelet-Rich Plasma Market Set to Soar Past USD 2232.54 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Platelet Rich Plasma market , growing popularity and acceptance in the medical field, increasing research and development activities, integrating PRP with advanced technologies, expanding PRP applications in different specialties, customized PRP formulations for specific conditions. In recent years, PRP therapy has received regulatory approval in a number of countries, including the United States, Europe, and Japan. This has helped to legitimize PRP therapy and make it more accessible to patients.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Platelet Rich Plasma Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 116

Figures – 77

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/platelet-rich-plasma-market

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a concentrated form of platelets that is extracted from a patient's own blood. Platelets are blood cells that play a role in clotting and healing. PRP contains growth factors that can stimulate tissue repair and regeneration. PRP is used to treat a variety of conditions, including sports injuries, joint pain, and chronic pain.

Prominent Players in Platelet Rich Plasma Market

Arthrex, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Terumo BCT Inc.

EmCyte Corporation

Glofinn Oy

T-Biotechnology

Harvest Technologies Corporation

ISTO Biologics

Vertical Spine LLC

Dr. PRP USA LLC

Celling Biosciences

Apex Biologix

AdiStem Ltd.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.

Exactech Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics, Inc.

Regen Lab SA

Juventus

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/platelet-rich-plasma-market

Pure PRP Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Pure PRP dominated the global market owing to its high versatility and simplicity. It also contains a high concentration of platelets, growth factors, and other bioactive proteins, which are believed to contribute to tissue healing and regeneration. The use of pure PRP has shown positive clinical outcomes in orthopedic conditions, wound healing, and aesthetic procedures.

Orthopedic Surgery is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Orthopedic surgery is the leading segment as it involves the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions, including joint injuries, osteoarthritis, tendinopathies, and fractures. In addition, PRP has gained popularity as an adjunctive therapy in orthopedic procedures due to its potential to accelerate healing, reduce inflammation, and promote tissue regeneration. It is commonly used in sports medicine for athletes and individuals with sports-related injuries.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on advanced healthcare infrastructure. The region has a significant demand for aesthetic and cosmetic procedures, including PRP-based treatments for skin rejuvenation, hair restoration, and anti-ageing. These regions also have a large population of active individuals participating in sports and physical activities, leading to a higher demand for PRP in orthopedic applications.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Platelet Rich Plasma market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Platelet Rich Plasma.

Key Developments in Platelet Rich Plasma Market

In January 2023, Arthrex, Inc. acquired Celling Biosciences, a company that develops and manufactures PRP products. This acquisition will help Arthrex to expand its PRP product offerings and to reach a wider range of patients.

In March 2023, Zimmer Biomet acquired EmCyte Corporation, a company that develops and manufactures PRP products. This acquisition will help Zimmer Biomet to strengthen its position in the PRP market and to offer a more comprehensive suite of PRP products and services to its customers.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/platelet-rich-plasma-market

Key Questions Answered in Platelet Rich Plasma Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market

Global Immune Health Supplements Market

Global Biopharmaceuticals Excipients Market

Global Acne Medication Market

Global Cough Syrup Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com