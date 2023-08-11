CIO Leadership: The Evolution of the CIO Role to Deliver Business Value Will Power the Discussion at the 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 28

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 28.







Hot topics to be explored at the summit will include different ways that the role of business technology leaders has evolved to drive increased business value for the company.

“As CIOs have become more ingrained in the business, a growing number of CIOs and business technology executives have taken on additional business responsibilities as part of their roles,” says Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.

World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Lawrence Bilker , CIO, Lift Solutions Holdings LLC

, CIO, Lift Solutions Holdings LLC Ted Bredikin , CIO, UnitedHealthcare Insurance Solutions

, CIO, UnitedHealthcare Insurance Solutions Jon Harding , SVP & Global CIO, Conair LLC

, SVP & Global CIO, Conair LLC Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Kevin Kilgore , Business Information Security Officer, Ascensus

, Business Information Security Officer, Ascensus Kelly Kleinfelder , CIO, Jacent

, CIO, Jacent Scott Knote , Senior Solution Advisor, S/4HANA Center of Excellence, SAP

, Senior Solution Advisor, S/4HANA Center of Excellence, SAP Dara Meath , SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop

, SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop Rajeev Nair , CIO, J. Knipper & Co.

, CIO, J. Knipper & Co. Joseph Puglisi , Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC

, Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC Anna Ransley , Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton

, Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton Raju Sankuratri , CIO - Global Supply Chain & Group Purchasing Organizations, Aramark

, CIO - Global Supply Chain & Group Purchasing Organizations, Aramark Helene Stein , SVP & CIO, Brixmor Property Group

, SVP & CIO, Brixmor Property Group Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

, CEO, PeopleReign Umesh Yerram , Global CISO, Cboe Global Markets

, Global CISO, Cboe Global Markets Angela Yochem, Former EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Rocco Grillo , MD - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, MD - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Dara Meath, SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop

Valued Partners for the 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Apptio, BetterCloud, Bluewave Technology Group, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Philadelphia, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 19 at the University Club of Chicago.

Topics to be explored at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include effective techniques for communicating the impact of AI to the C-suite and the Board.

Pre-eminent CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Saqib E. Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital Andrew Ballema , CIO, Tangoe

, CIO, Tangoe Jesse Bociek , CISO, Tenneco

, CISO, Tenneco David Bruskin , SVP, Cyber Operations Leader, Synchrony

, SVP, Cyber Operations Leader, Synchrony Wayne Bulmahn , President, SIM Chicago

, President, SIM Chicago Manish Chawla , EVP, CTO, IAT Insurance Group

, EVP, CTO, IAT Insurance Group Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International Tom Gerdes , EVP & CIO, The Heico Companies LLC

, EVP & CIO, The Heico Companies LLC Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Geoff Hooper , Director, N.A. Enterprise Solutions Engineering, RingCentral

, Director, N.A. Enterprise Solutions Engineering, RingCentral Mahmood Kahn , EVP, Global CISO, CNA

, EVP, Global CISO, CNA Ricardo Lafosse , CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company

, CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company Kristy Lapidus , Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald

, Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.

, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C. Talvis Love , SVP & CIO, Baxter International

, SVP & CIO, Baxter International Jean Luber , VP IT, MYR Group

, VP IT, MYR Group Rick Merrick , President, SIM Chicago; CIO, TCS Education System

, President, SIM Chicago; CIO, TCS Education System Venugopal Pai , Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix

, Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix Rusty Patel , Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco

, Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco Mark Polansky , Lead Principal & Management Consultant, Outcome Solutions LLC

, Lead Principal & Management Consultant, Outcome Solutions LLC Raanan Raz , CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor

, CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor Madhu Reddy , EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago

, EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago Brian Slepko , EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street

, EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street Edward Wagoner , CIO – Digital, JLL

, CIO – Digital, JLL Frank Yanan , SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America

, SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America Michael Zachman, VP & CSO, Zebra Technologies Corp.



Esteemed CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include:

Wayne Bulmahn , President, SIM Chicago

, President, SIM Chicago Mahmood Khan , EVP, Global CISO, CNA

, EVP, Global CISO, CNA Rick Merrick , Chairman, SIM Chicago

, Chairman, SIM Chicago Talvis Love , SVP & CIO, Baxter International

, SVP & CIO, Baxter International Rusty Patel , Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco

, Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco Mike Zachman, VP & CSO, Zebra Technologies Corp.

Valued Partners for the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, BetterCloud, Bluewave Technology Group, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Chicago, Tangoe, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM on September 14 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Topics to be explored at the summit will include opportunities for revolutionizing both the customer and employee experience via Generative AI.

World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM include:

Jim Boyle , VP, Managed Services Operations, Hoag Health System

, VP, Managed Services Operations, Hoag Health System Carmella Cassetta , VP & CIO, Hoag Health System

, VP & CIO, Hoag Health System Lee Caswell , SVP Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix

, SVP Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix Lea Eriksen , Director of Technology & Innovation and CIO, City of Long Beach, CA

, Director of Technology & Innovation and CIO, City of Long Beach, CA Jeff Farinich , SVP Technology Services and CISO, New American Funding

, SVP Technology Services and CISO, New American Funding Gary Gooden , VP IT, Relativity Space

, VP IT, Relativity Space Guy Guiffre , VP Sales, Americas, Rimini Street

, VP Sales, Americas, Rimini Street Rosalia Hajek , Business Information Security Officer, MGM

, Business Information Security Officer, MGM Beth Hilbing , Sr. Program Manager and Principal IT Business Partner, The Boeing Company; Co-CEO, C-Sweet

, Sr. Program Manager and Principal IT Business Partner, The Boeing Company; Co-CEO, C-Sweet Jeanne Holm , Deputy Mayor for Budget and Innovation, City of Los Angeles

, Deputy Mayor for Budget and Innovation, City of Los Angeles Mani Keerthi Nagothu , Americas Field CISO, SentinelOne

, Americas Field CISO, SentinelOne Michael Keithley , CIO, United Talent Agency

, CIO, United Talent Agency Gayathri Krishnamurthy , AVP Product Marketing, CX, RingCentral

, AVP Product Marketing, CX, RingCentral Joel Manfredo , Chief Information, Innovation and Digital Officer, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans

, Chief Information, Innovation and Digital Officer, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans Patrick Maroney , High Tech Industry Executive Advisor, SAP

, High Tech Industry Executive Advisor, SAP Theresa Miller , CIO and EVP, Lionsgate Entertainment

, CIO and EVP, Lionsgate Entertainment Greg Moore , VP, CIO, KB Home

, VP, CIO, KB Home Helen Norris , VP & CIO, Chapman University

, VP & CIO, Chapman University Venugopal Pai , Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix

, Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix Thomas Phelps , SVP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche

, SVP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche Lance Ralls , CIO, Merchsource

, CIO, Merchsource Michael Rich , Director of IT Security, Infrastructure and Operations, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans

, Director of IT Security, Infrastructure and Operations, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans Sanjib Sahoo , EVP and Global Digital Officer, Ingram Micro

, EVP and Global Digital Officer, Ingram Micro Bhavin Shah , Founder and CEO, Moveworks

, Founder and CEO, Moveworks George Sheth , MBA FHIMSS, Managing Partner, Diligent Partners, LLC

, MBA FHIMSS, Managing Partner, Diligent Partners, LLC Jenn Stringer , Chief Digital Officer, J. Paul Getty Trust

, Chief Digital Officer, J. Paul Getty Trust Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

, CEO, PeopleReign Wael Younan, CIO/CISO, CalOptima Health

Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives who will be recognized under HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program at the 2023 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM will include:

Michael Keithley , CIO, United Talent Agency

, CIO, United Talent Agency Joel Manfredo , Chief Information, Innovation and Digital Officer, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans

, Chief Information, Innovation and Digital Officer, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans Helen Norris , VP & CIO, Chapman University

, VP & CIO, Chapman University Thomas Phelps , SVP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche

, SVP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche Sanjib Sahoo , EVP and Global Digital Officer, Ingram Micro

, EVP and Global Digital Officer, Ingram Micro Wael Younan, CIO/CISO, CalOptima Health

Valued Partners for the 2023 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM include 8x8, Akamai, Aisera, Appian, Apptio, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Illumio, LastPass, LeanIX, Meriplex, Moveworks, Netskope, Nth Generation, Nutanix, OpenText, Palo Alto Networks, Persistent, Ping Identity, Pure Storage, Rimini Street, RingCentral, S/H/E Information Technologies, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, Southern California SIM, Tangoe, Tanium, Tata Communications, Tonkean, Twilio, Upwork, Varonis, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8e6f2e6-c835-4a6b-95c4-c4e88177a46c