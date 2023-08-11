Casper Labs Identified as Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Open Source Software, 2023

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casper Labs, the enterprise blockchain software leader, announced today it has been recognized by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in the Open Source Software Hype Cycle, 2023.



According to the report, “2023 marks 40 years of free and open-source software as we know it, but powerful forces are still pushing modern OSS evolution. Software engineering leaders need to track changing usage rules, control supply chain risks, and tap into OSS communities to accelerate innovation and time to value.” Gartner recognized Casper Labs as a Sample Vendor for Web 2.5.

“We’re thrilled to be included in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Open Source Software, 2023, demonstrating the transformative power of decentralized technology in open source solutions,” said Mrinal Manohar, CEO of Casper Labs. “Businesses today are facing ongoing challenges to do more with less, requiring leaders to seek new solutions that will allow them to remain competitive. At Casper Labs, we’re delivering blockchain software and services that drive revenue and radical efficiency for companies.”

Casper Labs is an enterprise blockchain company that has designed the first layer-1 blockchain for the unique scale and operational needs for business. As institutions are adopting blockchain technology at higher rates than ever yet a knowledge gap persists between blockchain and cryptocurrency, Casper Labs provides solutions that drive efficiency, transparency and security for all business transactions.

Gartner states, “Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. Gartner Hype Cycle methodology gives you a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of your specific business goals.”

Read the Hype Cycle for Open Source Software, 2023 report here ( For Gartner Subscribers only ) .

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Open Source Software, 2023, By Oleksandr Matvitskyy, Mark Driver, Anne Thomas, and Nitish Tyagi, Published 21 July 2023.

