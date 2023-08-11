Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights in IDEX Biometrics 11 August 2022

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved on 11 August 2023 to issue 18,566,450 incentive subscription rights to 84 new and continuing employees and individual contractors in the IDEX Biometrics group. The grant was made under the company's 2023 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the annual general meeting on 23 May 2023. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 0.68 per share for 11,166,450 SRs, which SRs vest by 25% per year over four years, and NOK 0.15 per share for 7,400,000 SRs, which SRs vest by 50% per year over two years. The SRs expire on 23 May 2028. Following the grants there are 101,509,226 subscription rights outstanding in IDEX Biometrics.

Primary insiders

IDEX discloses transactions by the following primary insiders, who were granted incentive subscription rights (SRs) to IDEX shares ISIN NO0003070609:

- CEO Vince Graziani was granted 2,500,000 SRs at NOK 0.68 per share

- CTO Anthony Eaton was granted 210,300 SRs at NOK 0.68 per share

- CCO Catharina Eklof was granted 210,300 SRs at NOK 0.68 per share

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com.

About this notice

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 11 August 2023 at 19:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5‑8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and in accordance with section 5‑12 of the STA.