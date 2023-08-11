New York, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Purified Terephthalic Acid Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484785/?utm_source=GNW



Summary

Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 117.86 mtpa in 2022 to 171.16 mtpa in 2027, registering total growth of 45%.



Around 32 planned and announced PTA projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia, followed by Middle East over the upcoming years.Among countries, China is expected to lead PTA capacity additions by 2027, followed by India.



Tongkun Group Co Ltd, Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co Ltd and Xin Feng Ming Group Co Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

- Global PTA capacity outlook by region

- Global PTA outlook by country

- PTA planned and announced projects details

- Capacity share of the major PTA producers globally

- Global PTA capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global PTA capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced PTA plants globally

- Identify opportunities in the global PTA industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of PTA capacity data

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484785/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________