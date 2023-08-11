New York, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ethylene Market Outlook by Top Countries and Key Projects to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484816/?utm_source=GNW

It is expected to grow significantly at 2.8 percent over the period 2022-2030.Asia continues to dominate global ethylene consumption primarily due to the growth of end use industries such as packaging, automotive and construction sectors.



Scope

- Global Ethylene capacity outlook

- Global Ethylene Demand

- Global Ethylene Supply

- Key Countries Upcoming Ethylene Capacity

- Ethylene Capacity Additions vs Demand Growth

- Key Ethylene Projects Globally

- Key Upcoming Ethylene Projects

- End Use segments in Ethylene market



