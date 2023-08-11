Rest of World Additive Manufacturing (AM) Market was valued at USD 796.6 billion in 2022, and is predicted to reach USD 4.01 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2030.

New York, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rest of World Additive Manufacturing Market by Technology by Printer Type by Material by Application by Component and by End-User – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484674/?utm_source=GNW

Industries across diverse sectors are incorporating additive manufacturing techniques to streamline their production processes, lower costs, and enhance the quality of their products. Consequently, an increasing number of 3D printing facilities and service providers are being established, thereby fueling the expansion of the additive manufacturing market in these regions.

However, the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies, which include printers, materials, and post-processing equipment, is hindered by their relatively high costs compared to traditional manufacturing methods. This cost factor poses a challenge to the accessibility and adoption of additive manufacturing, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. Consequently, it is anticipated to restrain the overall growth of the market.

Continuous advancements in additive manufacturing technologies, including improved printer capabilities, enhanced materials, and more efficient post-processing techniques, have fueled the growth of the market. These advancements enable higher quality, faster production, and expanded application possibilities, attracting more industries to adopt additive manufacturing. Thus, it is expected to create ample opportunities for the market.



Segment Overview



The global additive manufacturing industry is segmented on the basis of technology, printer type, application, component, and end-user.

- By technology, the market is classified into stereolithography, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, polyjet printing, inkjet printing, electron beam melting, laser metal deposition, digital light processing, laminated object manufacturing, and others.

- By printer type, the market is categorized into desktop 3d printer and industrial 3d printer) by material (polymer, metal, and ceramic

- By application, the market is segmented into prototyping, tooling, and functional parts management, harvest management, soil management, inventory management, and others.

- By component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services

- By end user, the market is segmented into industrial additive manufacturing and desktop additive manufacturing



Key Market Players



The key players in the global additive manufacturing market research include companies such as:

• Stratasys

• Markforged Holding Corporation

• Desktop Metal Inc.

• Velo3d, Inc.

• Formlabs Inc.

• Protolabs.

• Xometry Inc.

• Shapeway Holdings Inc.

• D Systems

• General Electric

