Gabe’s To Open First Store In Missouri

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Gabe’s is excited to announce the opening of its newest location at 1355 Bass Pro Drive in St. Charles, Missouri on August 12 at 9am. The first 200 shoppers in line will receive a special gift.

Conveniently located near Bass Pro Shops off Interstate 70, Gabe’s brings extreme value and remarkable deals—up to 70% off department store prices—to the area.

The new store measures approximately 66,000-square feet of selling space that includes branded apparel for women, men, children, and pet. The enhanced Home department carries a variety of goods including décor, servingware, furniture, and bedding from their private label brand, Old Time Pottery. Gabe’s shoppers will also find everyday essentials at low prices, such as pantry, beauty, tech, cleaners, and personal care.

If customers sign up for their Unbelievable Rewards® program, they can earn Points on every dollar spent in the store. The more Points they earn, the more perks they receive – like coupons. Join now and new customers receive 25 points just by downloading the Gabe’s app. Gabe’s offers layaway and accepts cash, all major credit cards, and term payment programs ZIP and Affirm.

ABOUT GABE’S

Founded in 1961 in Morgantown, West Virginia, Gabe’s is a leading off-price retailer. Since opening more than 60 years ago, Gabe’s has focused on being the destination for the very best deals on everything you need. Gabe’s shoppers can find top brand name and styles for up to 70% savings off department store on fashion and footwear for the entire family, essentials, beauty, accessories, and home merchandise. For more information, please visit GabesStores.com or any of our 129 stores in 16 states.

Old Time Pottery, a Tennessee-based home merchandise store, became a part of the Gabe's family in 2023. Combined, the companies offer customers a broader assortment of home and seasonal products at incredible prices. Today, more than 170 Gabe’s and Old Town Pottery store locations are found across 20 states.

