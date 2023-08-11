New York, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pink Himalayan Salt Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484338/?utm_source=GNW

The Pink Himalayan Salt Market size is expected to grow from USD 235.39 million in 2023 to USD 297 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Key Highlights

Pink Himalayan salt is a premium-priced culinary salt and a type of gourmet salt. Most of it comes from one of the largest rock-salt mining operations in the world, namely, the Khewra Salt Mine in the Punjab Region of Pakistan. The pink color of the salt comes from various mineral impurities, especially iron and other trace elements. The market for pink Himalayan salt is influenced directly by trends in the food industry, particularly in the fast-food and meat industries.

On the other hand, pink salt is gaining popularity because of the increasing demand for gourmet foods. For example, consumers in the countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, among others, are upgrading to gourmet salt from ordinary table salt. As a result, smoked, sea, and pink salts are moving toward the mainstream.

Globalization and the strong influence of westernization in emerging countries fuel the demand for foreign cuisines, such as Italian and French food, which call for specialized flavors and seasonings, driving the demand for pink Himalayan salt in the market. Moreover, there is also a growing opportunity for organic flavored salts from all-natural ingredients. In addition, the introduction of blends of this salt is one of the latest trends that will contribute to the growth of this market in the forthcoming years.

However, the increasing incidence of toxic chemicals reported in Himalayan pink salt across the globe is anticipated to hinder market growth in the near future. For instance, in 2020, the independent research company Nutrition Research Australia (NRAUS) tested 31 samples of pink salts available in Australia and found that the samples were unreliable and contaminated.

Furthermore, the Covid-19 lockdowns worldwide in 2020 and limitations in 2021 interrupted the supply chain, presenting challenges for Pink Himalayan salt manufacturers. Moreover, vendor profit margins have continued to be squeezed by fierce competition, price challenges, and altering consumer preferences.



Pink Himalayan Salt Market Trends



Changing Consumers’ Taste Palate Creating Demand for Ethnic and Authentic Cuisines



Consumers have been expanding their palates, seeking new and unique ethnic flavors beyond their regional cuisines, thus, facilitating manufacturers and suppliers to introduce exciting ethnic food varieties in their product offerings. The expanding multicultural society is craving ethnically diverse food products. In this regard, an increasing number of manufacturers seek ethnic affiliations for their food products, and labeling is becoming an integral part of the brand and the company’s image.

Gourmet salts, including Himalayan pink salt, are becoming vital ingredients for all types of international cuisines from various parts of the world, such as China, South Korea, Japan, India, Mexico, and France, as each kind of gourmet salt has its specific function and provides specific taste and texture to the food. Pink Himalayan salt is mined from Asian countries, particularly from the Punjab region of Pakistan, and is largely used as a food additive in numerous ethnic cuisines. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the Pink Himalayan salt market.

Moreover, demand for Asian cuisine from across other countries, such as the United States, is expected to surpass the Hispanic food segment, which is a mature market, owing to factors of indulgence, such as the use of fresh ingredients, vegetables, wild herbs, and seasoning blends in Asian foods. In a long-term scenario, the evolving preferences of tastes are likely to develop the market offerings for Indian and Southeast Asian cuisines, thereby creating a favorable environment for gourmet salt space such as Pink Himalayan salt.



Growing Consumption of Pink Salt in the Middle-Eastern countries



The market for Himalayan Pink Salt witnessed significant growth in the Middle East due to consumers’ growing awareness regarding multiple health and skin benefits. The rising incidence of hypertension and mineral deficiency-related diseases in the United Arab Emirates has also boosted the sales in the category, owing to its vivid mineral profile.

The primary consumer demographic is millennials, generation – z, influenced by global health and wellness trends. ``This is further fueled by strong Internet and social media penetration. Also, Himalayan Pink salt mixed with water is widely used as a natural electrolyte solution to replace the natural electrolyte lost rapidly due to this region’s harsh, humid, and hot weather conditions. Moreover, the ability to blend well with all recipes, including baking, Keto Diets, seasoning meats, grilling vegetables, salads, soups, and stews, has substantially improved consumption in the market.

Players in the region are offering premium/ gourmet versions of Himalayan pink salt to suffice consumer needs. For instance, the Gourmet salts and seasonings brand Chef seasons offers premium-positioned Himalayan Pink Salt in Qatar.



Pink Himalayan Salt Industry Overview



The pink Himalayan salt market is moderately fragmented, with multiple players offering pink Himalayan salt. It requires less processing time, apart from repacking, which is attracting a greater number of small players into the market. Major players, such as McCormick & Company, are heavily capitalizing on R&D and distribution. Players are not only depending on product innovation but also concentrating on packaging innovation to align with consumers’ environmental sentiments.



In developing new products, manufacturers are sensitive to ongoing consumer wariness and trends about choosing products suitable for their healthy lifestyle choices. Thus, players offer products with international standards and certifications, such as Organic and Kosher.



