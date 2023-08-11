New York, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "False Eyelashes Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484337/?utm_source=GNW

The False Eyelashes Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.34 billion in 2023 to USD 1.85 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Key Highlights

The global demand for false eyelashes is being driven by the use of fake eyelashes by fashionistas to make lashes thicker and healthier. The growing fashion industry is looking for more customizable options, which places demand for more appealing and unique looks, influencing market demand. Consumers are greatly spending on grooming products, and the rising popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) eyelashes among consumers worldwide to enhance beauty is accelerating product demand.

Furthermore, with evolving fashion trends, brands are collaborating with fashion celebrities to launch premium products in the market. Social media influence is one of the main factors that has led to the demand for false eyelashes globally. An added benefit that magnifies their popularity is their ease of application which does not require professional help from beauticians and makeup artists.

Furthermore, strip false eyelashes are pre-styled and are readily available in different designs for different occasions. Thus, all such factors are projected to support market demand for false eyelashes during the forecast period.



False Eyelashes Market Trends



Rising Popularity of False Eyelashes to Consumer Appeal Supporting Demand



Over the years, the popularity of false eyelashes has increased and has gone from special-occasion adornments to everyday accessories. With such popularity, manufacturers operating in this segment have been able to adapt to consumer needs. Fashion choices among consumers have evolved globally, and eyelash extensions are no exception among women.

Manufacturers in the market are developing products that are easily affordable and are designing a variety of products that enable consumers to assist in quick and easy applications. As most false eyelashes need the facility of gluing in, the arrival of magnetic lashes has further increased the product’s popularity.

Furthermore, celebrity endorsements and celebrity fashion choices are prominent factors leading to the greater popularity of false eyelashes. The presence of modern-day convenience stores has transformed them into comprehensive destinations, catering to a diverse range of categories. Hence, brands are more likely to penetrate the market through such channels, as they are more convenient for consumers and encourage impulse purchasing decisions.



Asia-Pacific witnessing Higher Growth



Asia-Pacific dominates the global market and is projected to witness higher growth due to rising consumer spending on beauty products. The presence of prominent brands and the development of new, innovative, and cheap products are adding to product consumption. False eyelashes are becoming popular among the young generation, which wants to keep up with the market trends.

In addition, social media outreach influences consumers’ buying decisions. Thus, the fashion industry has been more profitable through such bases. Across the fashion industry, social media platforms virtually act as designated places that enable consumers to interact with bloggers and build an online presence.

Furthermore, the presence of influencers and fashion bloggers on different social media platforms has been profitable for brands to sell their products, as they regularly endorse these products and post tutorials that make it easy for consumers to try their hands on. Thus, all such factors support the demand for false eyelashes across the region.



False Eyelashes Industry Overview



The global false eyelashes market is competitive, with most of the companies focusing on their growth by tapping the potential in the regional market through celebrity and public figure endorsements. The rapidly growing popularity of this industry has led countries, such as China, to produce false eyelashes in massive volume, which may act as a disruptor for the growth of international brands. Some of the prominent players operating in the market are Ardell Professional, Esqido, Huda Beauty, House of Lashes, and Royal Korindah, among others.



