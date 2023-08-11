New York, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gummy Supplements Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484336/?utm_source=GNW

The Gummy Supplements Market size is expected to grow from USD 9.43 billion in 2023 to USD 13.64 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The gummy supplements market is preliminarily driven by the paradigm shift toward preventive health management practices and convenience amid rising healthcare costs and the increasing burden of lifestyle-related diseases. The growing demand for personalized supplement solutions and the development of new product-type formulations to meet these demands is further boosting the market growth.



The growing consumption of multivitamins in different formats is one of the most favorable reasons for the growth of gummy supplements. Also, chewable gummy supplements have a strong preference among most kids, followed by adults, giving more opportunities for manufacturers to innovate in terms of color, taste, and size.



The COVID-19 crisis impacted the overall gummy supplements industry, as many stores were shut down or reduced their business hours. For instance, Walmart announced that it would modify its store hours in response to the pandemic, while other retailers planned to close their stores temporarily. Many companies shortened their working hours to help employees restock shelves overnight and clean stores. However, during the pandemic, online sales surged due to rising consumer interest in exploring alternatives to physical shopping.



Gummy Supplements Market Trends



Growing Inclination Toward Preventive Healthcare



Healthcare costs are substantially high in various regions across the globe, including the United States, due to higher per capita and out-of-pocket spending in the healthcare sector. Such trends have prompted consumers to opt for health supplements. Additionally, consumers have adopted personalized approaches to healthcare by investing in preventive products and services to deal with simpler metabolic disorders. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in 2021, the per capita health expenditures in Germany and France were valued at USD 7,382.6 and USD 6,114.9, respectively. The intense focus on the preventive healthcare system, robust endorsements, and lifestyle-enhancement products are driving the market in Europe. Vegan and all-natural are a few of the rapidly evolving product categories, owing to their robust popularity. Consumers across the world have shown a greater inclination toward supplements that maintain better gut health.



Looking at the prevalence of rising health issues, consumers have started investing in preventive healthcare management. Therefore, consumers have started investing in preventive products to deal with simple diseases and disorders. This trend has been particularly fueled by the pandemic as consumers have been inclined toward other dietary supplements to maintain good health. Furthermore, manufacturers are capitalizing on expanding their sales by focusing on innovative product formulations. For instance, in April 2023, Haleon PLC brand Centrum launched a new flavorful gummy format – ‘Benefit Blends’ in India. The new specialized nutrition range is 100 percent vegetarian, by nature gluten-free and non-habit forming, the company claimed. Centrum’s new range of Benefit Blends is available on leading online platforms like Amazon, 1Mg, Flipkart, and Pharm-easy.



North America Leads the Gummy Supplements Market



North America region currently drives the gummy supplements market. The increasing demand for vitamin C and vitamin D supplements, as well as products for heart health, stamina, and bone health, is a significant factor propelling the growth of the gummy supplements market. Furthermore, products primarily aimed at children drive innovation, particularly those addressing immune and gut health. It enhanced the demand for vegan/plant-based products in various fruit flavors. It attributed to a sizeable number of health-conscious consumers, further contributing to the market development in the region. The market in North America is sighting the demand for vitamin gummies, and prominent companies are also seeking opportunities to expand functional gummies business in the region. Consumers are increasingly turning towards probiotic gummy supplements to support the body’s digestive health and immune system. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare costs, changing lifestyles, and food innovation have accelerated market growth. This huge demand for healthy and fortified nutraceuticals pushed manufacturers of vitamin and probiotic gummy supplements to incorporate ingredients with enhanced benefits, such as vitamins and ginseng, to meet the nutritional requirements of a large consumer base.?



Gummy Supplements Industry Overview



The gummy supplements market is fragmented and competitive, with the strong presence of major players who deal in the pharmaceutical industry, along with domestic players. Prominent market players undertaking research and development leading to product innovation, launching new products for both adult and kids consumer base is widening market. Some key players in the gummy supplements market include Nestle SA, Bayer AG, Church & Dwight Inc., Procter & Gamble, and Unilever PLC (OLLY).



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484336/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________