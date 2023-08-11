New York, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pre-Workout Supplements Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484335/?utm_source=GNW

The Pre-Workout Supplements Market size is expected to grow from USD 19.14 billion in 2023 to USD 24.17 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The government imposed lockdowns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a growing number of consumers taking up exercise routines at home to stay physically fit. This factor resulted in a growing demand for nutritional products to enhance performance, coupled with growing awareness among consumers of the need for workout supplements, which drove the demand for pre-workout supplements. Consumers are performing different practices, such as exercise, yoga, and gym, that lead to a healthy lifestyle. These practices have increased the demand for health-related products like organic food, sports equipment, and pre-workout supplements in order to increase strength while working out. Expanding the significance of a dynamic way of life and developing mindfulness with respect to the advantages of proteins has led to the rise of pre-workout supplements. Pre-workout supplements come in a variety of forms, but powder form is the most preferred among consumers. Powdered pre-workout supplements are more popular because they’re easy to consume. It has been observed that most end users prefer the powdered form because it offers a more concentrated dose of the active ingredients.



Major consumers of pre-workout supplements include athletes and bodybuilders. However, the consumption of pre-workout supplements has been consistently rising among casual users for recreational and lifestyle purposes, owing to increased health awareness and rising disposable income among consumers. Some manufacturers are also introducing clean-label products to attract consumers. In April 2022, GNC launched Pre-JYM X Pre-Workout for high-performing fitness enthusiasts and athletes.



However, the lack of proper regulatory frameworks in emerging economies and the lack of awareness about side effects are projected to restrain the market’s growth potential over the forecast period.



Pre-Workout Supplements Market Trends



Growing Influence of Healthy Lifestyle Trends and Rising Number of Non-Traditional Users



The expanding number of fitness centers and the cooperative pace of purchasers are driving the pre-workout supplement market. Expanding interest in ready-to-drink supplements gives an enormous boom to the market. Moreover, consumers engaged in intense workouts prefer pre-workout supplements as they promote the dilation of blood vessels, allowing more oxygen to get delivered to muscles and resulting in enhanced performance. These factors are expected to drive the demand for energy-boosting products, such as pre-workout supplements, in the coming years. While athletes and bodybuilders are the prime consumers of pre-workout products, the market has been witnessing a rise in the number of recreational and lifestyle users. According to IHRSA, the United States had around 115,047 gym, health, and fitness club businesses in 2022. Changes in lifestyle and a rise in disposable incomes in countries such as the United States and Europe are driving factors for the growth of the consumer base in the market. An increase in the number of fitness and health centers, rising health awareness among the regional population, and increased penetration of international-level players are creating promising business prospects. Additionally, increasing awareness about the benefits of nutrition-based pre-workout products has accelerated the growth of the pre-workout product industry.



Athletes and active adults have been incorporating pre-workout supplements into their daily diets to achieve different fitness goals, such as gaining lean mass and improving body composition. These products also reduce physical fatigue, injury, and delayed recovery effects that can impact an athlete’s performance.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market



The region is expected to grow the fastest because people’s tastes for healthy foods are changing.Over the past few years, pre-workout supplements have gained significant popularity in the Asia-Pacific region, mainly among athletes and other individuals involved in vigorous physical activities. Growing consumer demand for pre-workout supplements to ensure elevated energy levels and an optimum workout session has fostered the market’s growth in this region.



In the past few years, health clubs and fitness centers have grown steadily because people are more worried about their health and their lifestyles are changing.According to data from the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), in 2020, China and South Korea had the most health clubs in the region, at 27,000 and 6,590, respectively. Japan and India followed with 4,950 and 3,813 health clubs in the same year. Changes in lifestyle and a rise in disposable incomes in countries such as China and India are driving factors for the growth of the consumer base in the market.



Most health clubs sell protein supplements, nutrition bars, energy drinks, and other pre-workout products to meet the needs and preferences of their members.Additionally, some health clubs hire dieticians to assist consumers with selecting these products. Therefore, pre-workout supplements have witnessed an increase in popularity and demand, directly related to the growing number of health centers and fitness clubs across the region, as these function as the primary distribution channels for these products.



Thus, the growing emphasis on staying healthy and in shape, rising participation in sports, and growing membership numbers at health clubs, sports clubs, and gyms are some of the key factors influencing the growth of the pre-workout supplement industry in this region.



Pre-Workout Supplements Industry Overview



The global pre-workout supplement market is fragmented and comprises numerous regional and international competitors. The market’s major players are indulging in strategies like product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and partnerships to establish a strong consumer base and, in turn, an esteemed position in the market. Some leading players in the market include Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Amway, QNT S.A., Nutrabolt, and Glanbia PLC, among others.



For instance, in December 2019, Gold’s Gym, a fitness brand, collaborated with Tipton Mills Foods, a private-label manufacturer of powdered beverages, to launch nutritional supplements such as protein supplements and pre-workout powders.



