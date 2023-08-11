New York, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484328/?utm_source=GNW

The Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market size is expected to grow from USD 0.87 billion in 2023 to USD 3.92 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 35.13% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market moderately during the initial phase as patient care shifted to more home-based technologies, and along with it the usage of connected drug delivery also expectedly increased. For instance, according to an article published by the Lancet Regional Health in September 2021, it has been observed that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, home-based care has been unprecedently solicited to relieve the pressure on hospitals, enabling patients with chronic conditions to be taken care of and monitored at home. This indicates the increased usage of connected drug delivery devices during the pandemic, as they are specially made for remotely monitoring a patient. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market initially, however as the pandemic has subsided currently, the shift of patient care in home settings has decreased a bit, but the market studied is expected to have stable growth during the forecast period of the study.



The major factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as asthma, COPD, and diabetes, increased patient connectivity and engagement, and rising patient awareness about adherence to prescribed therapies.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and diabetes among others coupled with the rising geriatric population is expected to boost the market growth, as the connected drug delivery devices are mainly used by patients suffering from the aforementioned diseases. For instance, according to the data published by Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease in September 2022, it was estimated that 200 million people around the world had COPD in 2022. Similarly, according to an article published by Lung India in December 2021, a systematic review was conducted in India which showed that the pooled COPD prevalence in adults was 9.23% in 2021. Thus, the high burden of COPD is expected to boost market growth.



The rising prevalence of diabetes around the world is also a major factor driving the market growth, as blood ketone meters are used for diabetes monitoring. For instance, according to the data updated by IDF in December 2021, it was estimated that approximately 537 million adults in the age group of 20-79 years were living with diabetes in 2021, and the total number of people living with diabetes is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045.



Moreover, according to an article published by the Journal of Asthma Allergy in July 2022, asthma is one of Germany’s most common chronic diseases, which affects an estimated 4-5% of all adults and 10% of children each year. Additionally, according to an article published by BMC Public Health in July 2022, a study was conducted in China which showed that the estimated prevalence, awareness, and control rates of diabetes in Chinese individuals aged over 65 years were 18.80%, 77.14%, and 41.33%, respectively. Hence, the high prevalence of asthma and diabetes is also expected to boost the usage of connected drug-delivery devices, thus enhancing market growth.



Hence, the aforementioned factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as asthma, COPD, and diabetes coupled with the rising geriatric population are expected to boost the market growth. However, the increased cost of devices and the increasing concerns about data privacy and transfer are expected to impede market growth.



Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends



Homecare Segment is Estimated to Register a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period



The home care segment is estimated to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other chronic diseases, which require proper maintenance of health records. Moreover, the rising innovations in connected drug delivery devices are also expected to boost segment growth.



The increasing prevalence of diabetes coupled with the rising geriatric population is a major factor driving the segment growth, as older people mainly need their treatment to be done at home. For instance, according to the data published by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) in 2022, it has been estimated that 62% of all new type one diabetes cases around the world in 2022 were in people aged 20 years or older. Furthermore, according to the data published by the same source in 2021, an estimated 24 million people were living with diabetes in Africa in 2021, 61 million in Europe, 73 million in the Middle East and North Africa, and 90 million in South-East Asia.



Furthermore, according to an article published by the King’s Fund in November 2022, it is speculated that cardiovascular diseases (CVD) include some of the most widely prevalent diseases in England such as heart disease and stroke, it remains a leading cause of morbidity, disability and mortality, and a key driver of health inequalities, with significant costs to the health system and the economy. The source also stated that the early indications are that CVD and diabetes are the major contributors to the rise in excess deaths in England and Wales since April 2022. Thus, the rising burden of CVDs and diabetes around the world is expected to increase the usage of connected drug-delivery devices in home settings.



Therefore, the abovementioned factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases around the world and the increasing research for the treatment of these diseases are expected to increase the segment growth.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Over the Forecast Period



North America is anticipated to be a significantly large market for connected drug delivery devices owing to the rising incidence rate of chronic diseases as well as the presence of a huge target population base.



According to a report published by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) in 2022, it is estimated that around 25 million people living in the United States have asthma, and factors such as sex, race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status are associated with asthma, with the disease being more common in males than females in childhood. Thus, the high burden of asthma in the United States is expected to boost the adoption of connected drug-delivery devices.



Similarly, according to the data updated by CDC in October 2022, COPD refers to a group of diseases that can cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems and it is estimated that COPD affects more than 15 million Americans every year. Thus, the high prevalence of COPD in the United States is also expected to boost market growth.



Moreover, according to the data published by Statistics Canada in July 2022, it is estimated that around 7,330,605 people are aged 65 years or older in Canada, and this accounts for 18.8% of the total population. Thus, as the geriatric population is more prone to chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population is expected to rise the demand for connected drug delivery devices, thereby driving the market’s growth in the region.



Therefore, the abovementioned factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing geriatric population are expected to increase the market’s growth in the region.



Connected Drug Delivery Devices Industry Overview



The connected drug delivery devices market is fragmented in nature. The key market players are involved in strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches to sustain the competition. Some of the prominent players in the connected drug delivery devices market are Propeller Health (ResMed Inc.), BioCorp, Findair Sp. z.o.o, and Adherium Limited among others.



