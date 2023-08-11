New York, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East And Africa Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484210/?utm_source=GNW





Key Highlights

The Middle-East and African airport passenger screening systems market is expected to witness a healthy growth owing to the new airport developments taking place specifically in the Middle-Eastern countries. The development of the business environment in the Middle-East and its proximity to the European and Indian markets is leading to the growth in air passenger traffic in the region, thus generating the need for advanced passenger screening systems for the faster and efficient boarding process.

The rise in terrorism and border conflicts in the Middle-East and North Africa region over the past decade has increased the demand for airport passenger and baggage screening systems in the region.

The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 has led to many domestic airlines, international and regional airports to implement strict measures to screen temperature of passengers through thermal cameras and devices to contain the spread of the pandemic. The outbreak has caused a massive surge in demand for passenger thermal screening devices in the region.



MEA Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market Trends



Advanced Imaging Technology Segment Expected to have a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



The advanced imaging technology segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period owing to growing investments of airport authorities towards imaging technology-based passenger screening systems for efficient and contactless screening. The advanced imaging technology (AIT) system enables the authorities to screen passengers for metallic and non-metallic threats without physical contact using imaging technologies like X-rays and computed tomography (CT).

As of October 2021, Dubai International Airport experienced a 20% growth in annual passenger traffic, reaching 20.7 million in the year to date as compared to 2020. Adding to the already high passenger influx, the Dubai Expo 2020, which occurred in the year 2022, further drove a significant number of passengers to the country, necessitating the use of a significant number of passenger screening systems to be used at various airports connecting the country to the global aviation destinations. Furthermore, increasing air traffic and growing airport security concerns boost market growth.

Following the pandemic, airport operators across the globe have been inducting new imaging technology to promote contactless screening technology at their airports. For instance, South African airport authorities also plan to upgrade their passenger screening systems. O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, which has an annual passenger handling capacity of about 15 million, became the first African airport to enter into a contract with UK-based consultancy Mace worth USD 70 million to improve facilities for passengers. Similar initiatives by airport operators in other countries are expected to propel the segment growth during the forecast period.



United Arab Emirates to Exhibit the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



The prominent reason for the growth of the passenger screening systems market in UAE is the development of new airports and the up-gradation and expansion of existing airports to cater to the rising air passenger traffic. The United Arab Emirates is one of the major international aviation hubs that handle an exponential number of passengers annually, connecting the Asia-Pacific region with Europe and the Americas regions.

As a result of this significant passenger influx, a major need for passenger screening systems has been imperative over the years. It is expected to continue the same long into the forecast period. UAE holds the largest share of the ongoing USD 58 billion airport development projects in the Middle East region.

Similarly, the country’s national capital Abu Dhabi Airport has also announced expansion plans, leading to increased use of passenger screening systems over the coming years. In February 2023, Abu Dhabi Airport announced the opening of the new Midfield Terminal, which can accommodate 11,000 passengers per hour, with an estimated USD 45 million passengers annually. This new terminal will drive major investments into developing and using next-generation passenger screening systems in the country. Due to such expansion plans and major international terminal upgrades, this segment of the market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period



MEA Airport Passenger Screening Systems Industry Overview



The Middle East And African airport passenger screening systems market is moderately fragmented. Some of the prominent players in the market are Rapiscan Systems (OSI Systems, Inc.), Garrett Electronics, Inc., C.E.I.A. S.p.A., Leidos, Inc., and Vanderlande Industries.



The major revenue-generating strategy adopted by key players is to win contracts from national and provincial governments in countries for airport development. This market is expected to gain many more competitors from the various local players as demand improves in the region and players fall short in production. The players in the market are investing in R&D to develop advanced screening technologies and equipment that will help them increase their share in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, Athena Security unveiled the Entryway Security Solution. This multi-sensory walk-through metal detector will allow a faster flow of pedestrian traffic while providing high-security screening and weapons detection. The system can automatically differentiate between a weapon, keys and watches, and a cell phone, eradicating the need to strip items required by legacy metal detectors. Such innovations in passenger screening systems are anticipated to help the company receive new orders from aircraft operators and strengthen its presence in the market in the coming years.



