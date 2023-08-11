New York, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Male Infertility Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484185/?utm_source=GNW

The Male Infertility Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.72 billion in 2023 to USD 4.42 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Covid-19 has significantly impacted market growth during the pandemic due to the effect of disease on sperm concentration and motility. This might have led to increased adoption of infertility testing during the pandemic to diagnose the address infertility issues. For instance, according to the study published in ’Medicine Journal’ in July 2022, following a COVID-19 infection, male fertility may be affected for 72 to 90 days as a result of a considerable decline in sperm concentration and motility. There is strong proof that fever can impact spermatogenesis. Such instances might have positively impacted the market growth during the pandemic due to reduced spermatogenesis and the decline in the motility of sperm. Furthermore, post-pandemic, the market is expected to show significant growth due to a rise in male infertility and technological advancements in infertility testing, among others.



The growth of the male infertility market is attributed to the increasing incidence of infertility, high adoption of assisted reproductive technology (ART), and technological advancement in ART, among others. Moreover, rising stress levels, obesity, smoking, and consumption of alcohol is also some of the factors that are contributing to infertility in male. Furthermore, growing awareness, increasing R&D expenditure, and changing lifestyles are also fueling the male infertility market. According to the study published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Reproduction in October 2021, around 9% of couples worldwide experience reproductive issues, of which nearly 50% are caused by male factor infertility. Furthermore, according to the Newcastle University press release in January 2022, it is estimated that up to 7% of men are affected by infertility in the United Kingdom. Therefore the high prevalence of infertility is therefore expected to drive market growth due to the rise in the adoption of male fertility techniques.



Furthermore, rising technological advancements such as assisted reproductive technology have driven market growth further. Assisted reproductive technology is a medical procedure used to treat infertility that offers a quick fix to the male facing problems in infertility due to abnormal sperm quality, low sperm count, and poor motility. This procedure is being widely adopted due to its benefits, like a higher success rate compared to medications. For instance, according to the study published in the Journal of Urology in January 2021, addressing male infertility with specialized treatments and assisted reproductive methods is beneficial. Such studies show the importance of assisted reproductive methods in infertility testing, thereby leading to rising adoption and propelling the market growth.



Thus, the increasing population with infertility coupled with technological advancements in the field of assisted reproductive technologies results in promoting the revenue growth of the male infertility market.



However, the high cost of male infertility treatments is expected to impede market growth over the forecast period.



Male Infertility Market Trends



DNA Fragmentation Test in Male Infertility Market is Estimated to Witness a Healthy Growth in Future.



DNA Fragmentation technique is estimated to witness healthy growth in the future attributed to the high adoption and ability of the diagnostic procedures to offer a reliable analysis of sperm DNA integrity. As DNA fragmentation in sperm is one of the main factors which affects male infertility. This technique is used for diagnostic purposes in determining male infertility.



According to the study published in aNDROLOGIa in October 2022, sperm DNA fragmentation (SDF) has been established as an interesting biomarker to improve semen analysis, as it has been a factor closely related to male reproductive health indicators. The high importance of this test in sperm analysis is expected to drive the growth of the segment studied over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the rise in the initiatives of the key market players for the launch of their products in sperm DNA testing is expected to propel this segment. For instance, in March 2021, Legace, a digital fertility clinic for men, launched the consumer-friendly Sperm DNA Fragmentation (SDF) analysis available for at-home testing. Such initiatives propel market growth due to

high adoption of this segment.



Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the DNA fragmentation testing segment is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the male infertility market, owing to the rising geriatric population, rise in awareness of and the presence of better healthcare infrastructure.



Rising initiatives from the key market players for the treatment of male infertility in the United States are expected to drive market growth in North America. For instance, in March 2021, Posterity health launched a comprehensive digital male fertility management platform designed to help assess, evaluate, and treat male fertility. Posterity Health provides an extensive portfolio of technology-enabled male fertility services, including at-home diagnostics, virtual visits, and in-person consults focused on improving a man’s fertility. Such initiatives are expected to drive market growth due to the rise in the adoption of at-home diagnostics.



Furthermore, the rise in funding from the National Institute of Health (NIH) in the research of infertility is expected to propel the market growth further in the United States. For instance, according to the NIH funding data in May 2022, the funding for infertility in 2020 and 2021 was USD 161 million and USD 192 million, respectively. Such huge funding in infertility research is expected to drive market growth due to the development of innovative male infertility tests, bolstering the market growth.



Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market is expected to drive significantly in this region.



Male Infertility Industry Overview



The Male Infertility Market is fragmented and consists of several major players. The market is driven by the rise in the adoption of male infertility services and technological advancements in sperm testing, among others. Some of the companies which are currently operating in the market are Halotech DNA, Merck KGaA (EMD Serono Inc.), Endo International plc, Vitrolife, Theramex, and CinnaGen Co., among others.



