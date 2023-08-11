New York, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Holography Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484180/?utm_source=GNW

The Digital Holography Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.92 billion in 2023 to USD 10.69 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.79% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Two waves are required to produce a hologram and simultaneously record quantitative phase and amplitude images in digital holography. Several application scenarios have demonstrated how this novel idea enables quick 3D imaging. Every industry, including real estate, healthcare, education, and retail, turns to the 3D world to get a more precise and accurate picture of their business models.



Key Highlights

Retailers can incorporate self-service kiosks where customers may engage with a holographic product, bringing an entirely new level of engagement that could ultimately result in greater sales to ensure a frictionless shopping experience. In Pennsylvania, Coen Markets opened two checkout-fee stores; with the aid of the Grabango app, customers may make payments without going through a checkout process.

Holographic imaging technology boosts biomedical research, healthcare, life sciences, and medical education and training. To better prepare medical students, Cambridge University Hospitals (CHU) and the university’s education faculty have introduced mixed reality. Students using Microsoft HoloLens mixed reality headsets can see each other in real-time while engaging with a multi-layered, medically accurate holographic patient thanks to an app that CUH and the university’s faculty of education developed in collaboration with tech company GigXR.

Adopting 3D holography from 2D involves significant expense due to the high cost of objective lenses and specialized digital imaging equipment requirements. Due to the higher computing costs associated with processing holograms, the approach also has a limited range of applications.

Businesses became aware of the necessity of adopting the newest approaches during COVID-19 due to social estrangement, remote employment, and online education. This increased the need for AR and VR in numerous industries to provide users with a real-life experience. For gaming lovers, VividQ and Dispelix designed a holographic tech that can be used with AR headsets or smart glasses. Gamers can take part in immersive augmented reality experiences where digital content is displayed in the real environment for easy and comfortable interaction.



Digital Holography Market Trends



Digital Holographic Displays to Hold the Significant Market Share



Customers’ interest can be effectively drawn in by using digital signage. Holographic display technology will increase marketing effectiveness and let users enjoy content without headgear restrictions.

According to a survey by Queppelin, there are 57.4 million active VR users in the US, and the AR-VR market is projected to reach USD 1.5 trillion. Immersive technology, such as virtual reality, is expected to impact the healthcare sector significantly.

In June 2022, Looking Glass introduced the world’s largest holographic display. The 65-inch, 8K-resolution screen is five times bigger than any previous 3D holo display and requires no special equipment to see the visuals. The new display is "group viewable,"distinguishing it from several competing products that one person can only view at a time.

In October 2022, an India-based startup PORTL, an Intelligent Home Mirror, announced plans to design cabinet-sized holographic displays in places that might be useful, like stores, meeting rooms, or even classrooms. One application for these PORTL EPIC devices is full-body video chatting, product browsing, and evaluation before a consumer decides to purchase.



Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth



The adoption of digital technology has been the fastest in Asia-Pacific. The metaverse will become increasingly important as more nations build smart cities. Every industry, including real estate, healthcare, education, and retail, is turning to the 3D world to get a clearer and more accurate picture of their business models. For instance, Vizzio Technologies, based in Singapore, built a digital twin of the city of Singapore to give consumers a seamless 3D experience. A similar 3D map of Osaka and Tokyo was produced by the CAD Center in Japan, utilizing cutting-edge software to create immersive experiences.

In January 2022, to make in-person buying safer, 7-Eleven Stores in Japan installed floating holographic displays that function without any physical contact. With the use of this Digi POS, a touchscreen interface will appear to be floating in midair in front of a customer while those in line behind them see nothing at all.

In December 2022, footwear company Bata unveiled 3D OOH Billboards. This novel method of 3D outdoor advertising draws attention to the range of sneakers the company sells. The billboard makes use of an anamorphic image content generation method to provide content that appears in three dimensions and is visually appealing.



Digital Holography Industry Overview



Due to comparable portfolio offerings and the danger of alternatives, the digital holography market is highly fragmented and comprises multiple sizeable competitors. To maintain their competitive edge and grow their customer base and market share, the vendors regularly invest in R&D to improve their product lines, bring more product lines into practical applications, and expand their product lines.



In November 2022, Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart, was digitally recreated as a hologram by Proto, a provider of life-sized holographic communications solutions, in collaboration with StoryFile, the maker of an AI-powered conversational video platform. The hologram will eventually be on display in The Walmart Museum to inform visitors about the early history of Walmart, the company’s core values, Walton’s rules of business, and more.



In February 2023, the leading holographic company, Looking Glass, received funding from Accenture. Accenture will speed up the transition from 2D to 3D through this partnership. Looking Glass has built an end-to-end holographic platform with a selection of monitors that can display material in real-time 3D without the need for headsets or head-tracking.



