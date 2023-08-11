New York, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pyrophyllite Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484178/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Pyrophyllite Market size is expected to grow from 737.16 kilotons in 2023 to 822.30 kilotons by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.21% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



In 2020, COVID-19 impacted various industries, including the chemical industry, due to the temporary lockdowns and halted production. However, the increasing demand for paints and ceramics with the growing construction activities propelled the pyrophyllite market post-pandemic.



Key Highlights

The growing demand for pyrophyllite from ceramics across significant economies is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

Health issues due to pyrophyllite dust during mining are expected to hinder the market’s growth.

The growing demand for pyrophyllite as an alternative to talc and kaolin in the refractory and foundry industry is likely to act as an opportunity for the market studied in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market with the most significant consumption from countries like China and India.



Pyrophyllite Market Trends



Growing Demand of Pyrophyllite from Ceramics in Global Market



Pyrophyllite is an early-time changeable mineral that is very typical and excellent. It is found as a constituent of slate, phyllite, a few schists, and other early-stage metamorphic rocks.

Pyrophyllite is used as a raw material in ceramics as it lowers firing temperature, reduces thermal expansion, shrinking, and cracking, and improves thermal shock resistance. Additionally, the finished product includes a high degree of vitrification and good mechanical resistance.

Demand for pyrophyllite from ceramic is likely to increase in the construction and automotive industries in the coming years due to its toughness, hardness, electrical resistance, and chemical inertness.

China is one of the largest producers of ceramics across the globe. According to the China Ceramic Association, the market value of the industrial ceramic industry in China was USD 29.4 billion in 2021, which increased from USD 28.18 billion in 2020.

Furthermore, the demand for ceramics in various industries propelled ceramics exports. According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, Indonesia’s exports of ceramic products were valued at USD 374 million in 2021, which was 30% higher than in 2020. The increasing ceramics industry in Australia has raised consumption in the market under consideration.

The surging construction industry accelerated the demand for ceramic tiles in the United States. In 2022, the exports of ceramic products in the United States were USD 2.49 billion, as per the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade. Also, according to the Tile Council of North America, the ceramic tile shipments in the United States in 2021 accounted for 918 million square feet.

Hence, due to the factors above, the application of ceramic is likely to dominate during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rising demand for pyrophyllite and the growing use of ceramics in the construction industry in countries like China and India are expected to drive this region.

The largest producers of pyrophyllite are based in the Asia-Pacific region. In May 2021, PPG announced the completion of its USD 13 million investment in its Jiading, China, paint and coatings facility. The facility includes eight new powder coating production lines and an expanded powder coating technology center that is expected to enhance PPG’s research and development capabilities. The expansion will likely increase the plant’s capacity by more than 8,000 metric tons annually. These factors are expected to increase the demand for pyrophyllite in the paint industry during the forecast period.

Pyrophyllite is an essential mineral used in the paper and paint industries as a filler. According to the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), exports of paper and paperboard from India jumped to around 80% in 2021–22, touching a record value of INR 139.63 billion (USD 1.68 billion).

Pyrophyllite is used as a fertilizer carrier in agriculture, increasing the soil’s ability to hold nutrients and reducing leaching. China is the largest fertilizer manufacturer in the world. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the nitrogen, phosphate, and potash fertilizer production volume in China accounted for 55.44 million tons in 2021, compared to 54.96 million tons in 2020, registering a growth of 0.87%.

Owing to the factors above, the market for pyrophyllite in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow significantly during the study period.



Pyrophyllite Industry Overview



The pyrophyllite market is highly consolidated in nature. Some major companies are HANKOOK MINERAL POWDER CO. LTD., Shinagawa Shirenga Co. Ltd., Shokozan Kogyosho Co. Ltd., OHIRA CO. LTD., and Minkyung Industrial Co. Ltd., among others.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484178/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________