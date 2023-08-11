Verizon donates $100,000 toward Maui wildfire relief

For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center



What you need to know:

Verizon is donating $100,000 to the Hawai`i Community Foundation in support of the Maui Strong Fund



HONOLULU, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the devastating wildfires that have ravaged the island of Maui, Verizon is contributing $100,000 to the Hawai`i Community Foundation. Verizon’s donation will support the Maui Strong Fund, which was created to provide community resilience with resources for disaster preparedness, response, and recovery. The fund is currently being used to support communities affected by the wildfires on Maui.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Maui who have been through an unthinkable tragedy,” said Steven Keller, Pacific Market President for Verizon’s consumer unit. “With true aloha spirit, we’re committed to helping our customers and neighbors as they begin the long road to recovery.”

“A sincere mahalo to our donors who have stepped up so quickly to support our community in the times we need it most,” said Micah Kāne, CEO and President of Hawaii Community Foundation. “The Maui Strong Fund will provide resources that can be deployed quickly, with a focus on relief and recovery for the devastating wildfires.”

Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan, is supporting impactful volunteer opportunities for Verizon employees with vetted organizations via the Citizen Verizon Volunteers Portal, including with the American Red Cross. Verizon employees can offer their support for relief efforts, including volunteering with shelters, disaster casework and disaster action team response.

