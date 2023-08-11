Tersigni Vision Announces Advanced, Personalized LASIK Procedures for Improved Vision Correction

Lake Oswego, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Oswego, Oregon -

Today, Tersigni Vision, a trailblazer in the field of eye-care, unveils the latest advancements in Laser-Assisted In-Situ Keratomileusis (LASIK) procedures. This revolutionary technology offers an unprecedented level of precision and customization in vision correction. By implementing state-of-the-art technology and techniques, Tersigni Vision is bringing an unparalleled level of vision correction to patients in Portland and beyond.

Tersigni Vision's commitment to individualized patient care is epitomized by their bespoke approach to LASIK procedures. The center acknowledges that each eye is unique and thus requires a customized treatment strategy for optimal results. This revolutionary approach propels Tersigni Vision to the forefront of the industry, setting a new standard for vision correction procedures.

LASIK, a refractive eye surgery used to correct common vision issues such as myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism, has been dramatically improved through advances in technology. Traditional LASIK, which was designed in the 1990s, relied on a one-size-fits-all approach. Now, thanks to the leading-edge technology implemented by Tersigni Vision, the treatment has become increasingly personalized, leading to better outcomes.

Customization is achieved through a combination of advanced techniques including corneal mapping, Wavefront-guided LASIK, and topography-guided LASIK. Corneal mapping creates an intricate 3D model of the patient's cornea by gathering millions of tiny elevation points, identifying subtle irregularities that could affect vision. Wavefront technology further customizes the procedure by measuring higher-order aberrations in addition to traditional measurements. This results in a 3D image, allowing the LASIK surgeon to customize the procedure to the patient's specific visual requirements.

The benefits of these advanced, customized LASIK procedures are manifold. Firstly, the precision afforded by these techniques heightens the possibility of achieving 20/20 vision or better. Additionally, custom treatments are capable of addressing specific eye characteristics, reducing the risk of side effects such as glare, halos, starbursts near lights, or difficulties with night vision. In fact, custom LASIK procedures have the potential to enhance contrast sensitivity and fine detail awareness, improving overall vision quality. Furthermore, the increased level of precision opens the door for patients with more severe or complex vision problems who may not have been ideal candidates for traditional LASIK surgery.

Tersigni Vision is also breaking new ground with its innovative monovision LASIK method, designed specifically to address presbyopia—an age-related condition that affects near vision. This involves correcting one eye for near vision and the other for far vision, a technique which offers the patient clear vision at all distances without the need for reading glasses or bifocals. Although it requires an adjustment period, the majority of patients find that the improvement in their quality of life is well worth the transition.

Tersigni Vision's commitment to patient-centered care and innovation in the field of eye health positions them as a pioneer in vision correction. The center is devoted to providing top-tier, personalized procedures, whether it be the ground-breaking benefits of custom LASIK or the flexibility provided by the monovision option.

As Tersigni Vision continues to pioneer improvements in LASIK procedures, they invite those considering LASIK to consider the numerous benefits of customization and monovision. Taking the first step towards clearer, confident vision is as simple as scheduling a comprehensive LASIK eye exam with Tersigni Vision today.

With their proven track record of outstanding patient care and groundbreaking procedures, Tersigni Vision is truly leading the next generation of vision correction.

About Tersigni Vision

Tersigni Vision is a leading provider of advanced eye care in Portland, specializing in LASIK eye surgery. With a commitment to providing the highest quality of care and the latest technologies, Tersigni Vision offers a comprehensive range of ophthalmology services. The experienced LASIK surgeon and dedicated staff at Tersigni Vision provide personalized care to patients, helping them achieve clear, stable vision that can last a lifetime.

