Europe Freeze-Dried Fruits And Vegetable Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

Changing consumer lifestyles as well as rising disposable income in European countries is stimulating the growth of ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products which is expected to drive the growth of the freeze-dried fruits and vegetable market. Furthermore, these quick meals offer convenience and save time in an increasingly hectic urban lifestyle as freeze-dried fruits & vegetables can be easily reconstituted by adding water, soaking in liquid, boiling in water, or cooking in liquid.



In addition, as consumer preferences change, the vegan and plant protein segment of freeze-dried food items is experiencing increased demand. In comparison to fresh food products, which must be frequently purchased in smaller quantities, freeze-dried goods have a longer shelf life and may be purchased in bigger quantities at one time to match busy work schedules. On account of technological advancement and awareness about the technology, manufacturers in the country are steadily adopting freeze-drying technology. Manufacturers embrace the technique as it allows them to freeze-dry foods without losing their aroma, flavor, or pigment while eliminating moisture. This resulted in increasing application of these products in various industries, hence increasing demand.



Similarly, the rising interest and participation of consumers in outdoor sports, owing to the awareness about health and wellness and increasing interest in expedition activities and adventures, also play a significant role in driving the sales of food products containing freeze-dried fruit and vegetable ingredients.



Europe Freeze-Dried Fruits & Vegetable Market Trends



Rapidly Increasing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Food and Beverages



There was a significant growth in the market of processed ready-to-eat foods, owing to the increasingly busy lifestyle of consumers. The demand for freeze-dried food products is increasing due to their availability in multiple categories. The most prevalent ones are meals, bakery products, cereal products, ready breakfasts, desserts, and, among others. The changing food habits, due to increasing urbanization and the desire for new taste preferences are also fuelling the market. The ready-to-eat products help in saving time in the busy life schedule and that is the major factor, which boosts the market. The incorporation of various nutrients and flavors and its extended shelf life properties are giving it an additional advantage. Freeze products help in retaining the nutrients of the products for a longer period, compared to normal processed foods.



Moreover, the changing consumer behavior and market dynamics for food flavorings and additives are pushing food manufacturers to quit formulating artificial additives in food products. In this regard, major food companies, such as Kellogg’s, General Mills, Nestle SA, Campbell, and Heinz Kraft, have assured to restrict of the use of artificial additives and flavors from their product formulations, portraying a promising future of freeze-dried fruits and vegetables as natural food additives and flavoring ingredients during the forecast period.



Healthy snacking trends among consumers



The aging population in European consumes more nutritive products, due to rising health concerns. Thus, there is a continuous rise in the demand for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables, as they are rich in nutrients and have an extended shelf life. Freeze-dried foods are becoming popular across European countries, due to the ongoing trends and societal changes that affect overall food consumption. Moreover, healthy snacking is a trending concept, as consumers continuously focus on health and prefer vegan, gluten-free, and all-natural food products, owing to their advantages. This psychological change is compelling manufacturers across the region to introduce freeze-dried snacks on retail shelves.



Moreover, the freshness, taste, ease of preparation, quality, and long shelf life of these fruits and vegetables. Owing to the demand, have further increased their demand among consumers. Local players compete in the market with international players, in terms of product visibility and offerings, to broaden their customer base.



Europe Freeze-Dried Fruits & Vegetable Industry Overview



The freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market in Europe is a competitive market, with various prominent and local players competing to grab the major market share. Companies, like European Freeze Dry, Döhler, GreenField Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., and Chaucer Foods Ltd are other players holding a significant share in the freeze-dried fruit and vegetable market. Key players are coming up with a larger portfolio to have a competitive advantage over the other players. Other leading players in the market are Van Drunen Farms, Paradise Fruits, and Lyovit, among others. Consumer insights play a critical role in food and beverage product development, which conveys that customers are now looking for clean-label offerings, which has paved the way for increased application of freeze-dried fruits in the food and beverage sector of the region.



