Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Verizon, KeyCorp, and Live Nation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ), KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ)

Class Period: February 4, 2020 – July 26, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 2, 2023

On July 9, 2023, the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that more than 2,000 abandoned lead cables, previously used by Verizon and other telecommunication companies, were degrading and leaching into soil and groundwater, posing a significant public health risk. In a related article, the Wall Street Journal estimated that cleanup costs could run into the tens of billions of dollars. Following publication of these articles, analysts downgraded AT&T and other telecommunication company stocks.



Following this news, Verizon stock dropped $2.55 per share, or 7.5%, to close at $31.46 on July 17, 2023.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) Verizon owns cables around the country that are highly toxic due to being wrapped in lead, and which harm Company employees and non-employees alike; (2) it faces potentially significant litigation risk, regulatory risk, and reputational harm as a result of its ownership of these lead cables and the health risks stemming from their presence around the United States; (3) it was warned about the damages and risks presented by these cables but did not disclose that they posed a threat to employee safety, to everyday people, and communities around the country; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Verizon class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VZ

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)

Class Period: February 27, 2020 – June 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 3, 2023

Key operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association, which provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the U.S. One of the Company's principal sources of revenue is net interest income ("NII"), which is calculated as the difference between interest income received on earning assets (such as loans and securities) and loan-related fee income, and interest expense paid on deposits and borrowings.

Key has repeatedly downplayed concerns regarding its liquidity while touting the effectiveness of its long-term liquidity strategy. For example, the Company has repeatedly assured investors that its strong core deposit base, in conjunction other funds, supports the Company's liquidity risk management strategy, and that the Company's liquid asset portfolio, inter alia, exceeds the estimated amount needed to manage through an adverse liquidity event.

On March 6, 2023, Key filed its presentation slides for the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference as an exhibit to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, wherein the Company disclosed that it had downwardly revised its FY 2023 guidance for NII, stating that it expects FY 2023 NII to rise by 1% to 4% (assuming a cumulative beta in the mid- to high 30s) compared to FY 2022, representing a significant reduction from the Company's prior guidance that FY 2023 NII would rise 6% to 9% compared to FY 2022. The Company attributed this negatively revised guidance to "Deposit Beta and Funding Costs", explaining that "[m]arginal funding costs are increasing with rising market interest rates, and are expected to weigh on [NII.]"

On this news, Key's stock price fell $0.60 per share, or 3.31%, to close at $17.55 per share on March 7, 2023.

On March 13, 2023, following the collapse of Silvergate Bank on March 8, 2023, Silicon Valley Bank on March 10, 2023, and Signature Bank on March 12, 2023, investors grew increasingly concerned about Key's own liquidity. That same day, Odeon Capital Group LLC downgraded the Company's stock to hold from buy and BofA Global Research cut its price target on the Company's stock to $17 from $20.

On this news, Key's stock price fell $6.59 per share, or 40.69%, to close at $11.38 per share on March 13, 2023.

Then, on June 12, 2023, at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, & CRE Conference, Key's Chief Financial Officer, Defendant Clark H. I. Khayat, disclosed that the Company anticipated Q2 2023 NII to be softer than earlier expected, "based on funding mix and deposit cost pressures." At the same conference, Key's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Christopher M. Gorman, disclosed that clients are demanding higher interest rates on their deposits, and that banks of Key's size are likely facing higher capital and liquidity requirements by regulators.

On this news, Key's stock price fell $0.46 per share, or 4.31%, to close at $10.22 per share on June 12, 2023.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Key downplayed concerns with its liquidity while overstating the effectiveness of its long-term liquidity strategy; (ii) Key overstated its projected NII for the second quarter ("Q2") and full year ("FY") of 2023, as well as related positive NII drivers, while downplaying negative NII drivers; (iii) as a result, Key was likely to negatively revise its previously issued NII guidance; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Key's business, financial results, and reputation; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the KeyCorp class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/KEY

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV)

Class Period: February 23, 2022 – July 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 3, 2023

On November 18, 2022, The New York Times reported that the DOJ had opened an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster and Live Nation after the ticketing platform’s systems crashed during a highly-anticipated presale for Taylor Swift tickets. The ensuing chaos of disappointed “Swifties” highlighted Live Nation’s power over the live music industry, exacerbating complaints that the Company has “constrained competition and harmed consumers.”

On this news, Live Nation’s stock price fell $5.64, or 7.8%, to close at $66.21 per share on November 18, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on February 23, 2023 at 3:30pm Eastern time, NPR reported that, following Congressional hearings, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights wrote to the DOJ, presenting evidence that “Live Nation is harming America’s music industry.” The letter cited issues with Live Nation’s pricing models and fees, increasingly long contracts with competitors, and retaliatory behavior against artists and venues that don’t want to work with it. The senators “encourage[d]” the DOJ to take action if it found Live Nation had “walled itself off from competitive pressure at the expense of the industry and fans.”

On this news, Live Nation’s stock price fell $7.71, or 10.1%, to close at $68.78 per share on February 24, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on July 28, 2023 at 3:13pm Eastern time, Politico reported that the DOJ “could file an antitrust lawsuit against [Live Nation and Ticketmaster] by the end of the year, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.” Politico further reported that the DOJ complaint is expected to allege that “the entertainment giant is abusing its power over the live music industry.”

On this news, Live Nation’s stock price fell $7.60, or 7.8%, to close at $89.33 per share on July 28, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues; (2) that, as a result, Live Nation was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny and face fines, penalties, and reputational harm; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Live Nation class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LYV

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com