SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Expensify, Inc. - EXFY

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Expensify, Inc. (“Expensify” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXFY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Expensify and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around November 11, 2021, Expensify conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 2.6 million shares priced at $27.00 per share. Then, on June 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expensify to Underweight from Equal-weight, citing structural headwinds and the Company’s risk-reward profile.

On this news, Expensify’s stock price fell $0.45 per share, or 6.28%, to close at $6.72 per share on June 12, 2023.

Then, on August 8, 2023, Expensify issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Among other items, Expensify reported GAAP EPS of -$0.14, missing consensus estimate of -$0.07, and revenue of $38.9 million, which likewise missed the consensus estimate of $41.5 million. Expensify also withdrew its previously issued revenue growth guidance. Following Expensify’s disclosures, JPM downgraded the Company to Market Perform from Market Outperform.

On this news, Expensify’s stock price fell $1.69 per share, or 28.55%, to close at $4.23 per share on August 9, 2023.

