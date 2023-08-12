Daoversal Unveils Innovative “Land Tax Collection” Scheme and Equity Reward Mechanism

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daoversal, a recognized newcomer in the realm of Web3, has recently announced the initiation of a distinct “Land Tax Collection” scheme and an equity reward mechanism. The rapid selling out of all planets within its Web 3.0 social network ecosystem has garnered Daoversal significant market attention. However, Daoversal has clarified that these “Planets” are not limited to the digital scope. They have set out to create unmatchable opportunities for the market and pave novel paths for economic growth and social interactions.

Daoversal: An All-Encompassing Web3 Platform Catering to Diverse Industries

Web 3.0, or the decentralized web, has been paving the way for more secure, private, and open Internet systems. However, the quest for a true “Web3 Facebook” continues. Here is where Daoversal enters, ready to challenge the dominance of big corporations in the Web3 world and promising a redefined social media experience.



Daoversal is a unique platform that brings together all major Web3 activities under one virtual roof. Whether people are scooping up their swanky Decentralized ID (DID), exploring marketplaces, designing personalized avatars, purchasing virtual land parcels, or discovering unique digital Planets, Daoversal caters to all needs.



Officially open to the public at 0400 EDT | 1200 GST on 4th August 2023, the Daoversal Planet Subscription is bullish to find more than two-thirds of the Planets snapped up by their anticipating new owners in 2 hours. Subsequently, the remaining Planets were fully taken in the next 48 hours. This rapid take-up rate shows a strong demand in the market for a VR-oriented Social-Fi Ecosystem that is poised to replace the current social media based on the technology revolution transiting from Web 2.5 to Web 3.0, thanks to the upcoming official sales of VisionPro, a wearable VR goggle by Apple Inc. This Virtual Reality craze is slated to storm all major cities throughout the globe end of this year.



Daoversal’s unique blend of social interaction, finance, and space exploration has struck a chord with pioneers and visionaries across the universe. The chance to govern a digital Planet, complete with economic and social dynamics, is an idea whose time has come.



Join the Daoversal Universe

While the blockchain ecosystem continues to revolutionize by leaps and bounds, Daoversal is not just another tech innovation; it is a promise of a revolution in the Web3 and Social-Fi landscape. As people stand on the cusp of a new digital era, Daoversal beckons everyone to be a part of this pioneering journey. Visit https://daoversal.com and embark on an exciting voyage into the future of Social-Fi.



Journey beyond the stars with Daoversal, where the universe is at your fingertips. For more information, please visit Daoversal’s Website, or follow Twitter, Discord, or email at help-at-daoversal.com

Daoversal’s Official Website: https://daoversal.com/



Telegram Group: https://t.me/wearedaoversal



Announcement Channel: https://t.me/daoversalannouncement



Twitter: https://twitter.com/daoversal



Discord: https://discord.com/channels/978650068448059412/1033192306213388378



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/daoversal/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvWplalWju9oLK1BS4FuoFQ