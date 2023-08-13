Flash News - OKX Wallet Web Extension is now Fully Integrated into DackieSwap

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 13, 2023.

OKX Wallet Web Extension is now Fully Integrated into DackieSwap

OKX Wallet users can now easily experience DackieSwap following the OKX Wallet's integration with the DackieSwap DEX.

DackieSwap is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) that aims to offer users a smooth and effective trading platform for ERC-20 tokens. DEXs enable direct cryptocurrency trading from wallets, eliminating the necessity for intermediaries.

OKX Wallet's DEX is a multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) that empowers you with the best token swap rates within a transparent, private, and secure trading environment. The OKX DEX supports 10+ chains including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Solana, Tron, and more.

Find out more about OKX Wallet here

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

