Rice Bran Derivatives Market to exceed $11 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The rice bran derivatives market valuation is expected to cross USD 11 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The study cites that the market growth is driven by the rising demand for nutritious food products and the expanding food processing sector. Rice bran derivatives are extracted from rice bran, which is the outer layer of the rice grain. These derivatives offer numerous health benefits and are increasingly being incorporated into a wide range of food & beverage products, dietary supplements, and animal feed.

Moreover, these derivatives are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibers, making them an ideal ingredient for functional foods and nutraceuticals. They are also valued for their natural oils, which are extracted and used in cooking oils, salad dressings, and other food products. High nutritional value and versatile applications of the product are favoring the industry growth.

The rice bran derivatives market from the rice bran meal segment will record a notable CAGR through 2032, on account of the high nutritional content of the product, including protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Rice bran meal is a byproduct obtained after the extraction of rice bran oil, and it serves as a valuable ingredient in animal feed formulations. It offers several benefits in animal nutrition, such as improved growth, enhanced feed efficiency, and increased nutrient utilization. Its inclusion in animal diets helps promote healthy digestion and supports overall animal health. Rising demand for high-quality animal feed will add to the rice bran derivatives industry value.

The rice bran derivatives market from the biofuel application will grow substantially over 2023 to 2032, owing to the increasing utilization of rice bran oil as a sustainable and renewable source of biofuel. The extraction of rice bran oil produces a byproduct called rice bran wax, which can be further processed to produce biodiesel.

These biofuels offer several advantages, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions and decreased dependence on fossil fuels. Moreover, it helps in the proper management of rice bran waste, contributing to waste reduction and environmental sustainability. As the demand for cleaner and more sustainable energy sources continues to grow, the biofuel application segment of rice bran derivatives will flourish, providing an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

Asia Pacific rice bran derivatives market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during 2023 and 2032, backed by high production of rice, changing dietary patterns, and increasing consumer awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of rice bran derivatives. The well-established food processing industry, along with population growth, rising disposable incomes, and increasing urbanization contribute to the market demand, as consumers seek healthier and more nutritious food options. The presence of a vast agricultural sector and technological advancements in rice bran processing techniques will create lucrative opportunities for market players in the region.

Some of the leading companies operating in the rice bran derivatives market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BCL Industries & Infrastructure Ltd., Aggrotech International Ltd., RiceBran Technologies, and Riceland Foods, Inc. among others.

The International Association of Rice Bran Oil, along with the Solvent Extractors Association of India organized the seventh global conference on rice bran oil, ICRBO-23, in Hyderabad, India. The event took place from 21 to 23 April, and was attended by more that 400 participating nations, including Vietnam, China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Japan among others.

