Gene Vector Market to hit USD 4 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gene Vector Market size will cross USD 4 billion by 2032. Consistent advancement in gene therapy will support industry progression over the next ten years. Scientists have made remarkable progress in designing more efficient and targeted gene delivery systems.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5693





Viral vectors, such as adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) and lentiviruses, have been engineered to improve their safety profiles and enhance their ability to deliver therapeutic genes to specific target cells or tissues. Non-viral vectors, including lipid nanoparticles and polymer-based carriers, have also been optimized for efficient gene delivery.

Rising demand for stem cell therapy to increase the need for retroviral vectors

Gene vector market share from the retroviral segment will grow at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Retroviral vectors are utilized in cancer gene therapy and engineered to carry genes that induce tumor cell death (apoptosis), inhibit tumor growth, or enhance the immune system's ability to target and eliminate cancer cells.

Additionally, they are employed in cell engineering and stem cell therapy applications. These vectors can be used to introduce specific genes into stem cells, allowing scientists to manipulate the properties and behavior of these cells.

Surging investment in vaccinology to bring high revenue

With respect to application, the gene vector market share from the vaccinology segment will grow significantly over 2023-2032, as per the report. Gene vectors, such as plasmid DNA, can be used as a delivery system for DNA vaccines. Additionally, these vectors can be utilized to express antigens in specific cells or tissues to achieve localized immune responses. These approaches can help optimize the effectiveness of vaccines and potentially induce desired immune responses against specific pathogens.

Growing prevalence of genetic disorders to boost gene vector sales

The gene vector market value from the genetic disorders segment will increase substantially through 2032. Rising prevalence of genetic disorders such as sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, and others has bolstered the need for gene vectors. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, sickle cell disease is diagnosed in 20 million people globally and over 100,000 people in the U.S. alone. Gene vectors play a crucial role in cell-based therapies for genetic diseases.

They can be used to modify hematopoietic stem cells or T cells, with therapeutic genes before reintroducing them into the patient's body. Modified cells can then produce the therapeutic protein or exhibit enhanced disease-fighting capabilities.

Europe to dominate the gene vector market

Europe gene vector industry share will grow at a considerable CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Increasing investments in the healthcare industry are creating a broad scope for regional expansion. Moreover, surging incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer have increased investments in gene therapy, will further increase the need for gene vectors. The region is also home to key industry contenders such as Merck KGaA, Kaneka Eurogentec, and others constantly engaged in product innovations.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5693

Gene Vector Market Players

Brammer Bio, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Spark Therapeutics, Finvector Vision Therapies, uniQure N.V., Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, and Kaneka Eurogentec, among others

Gene Vector Market News:

In November 2022, uniQure N.V., an Amsterdam-based biotech company, unveiled that its partner, CSL, another prominent biotechnology company, received the U.S. FDA approval for HEMGENIX®, which is meant for one-time gene therapy for treating adults 18 years of age and above diagnosed with hemophilia B.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Gene Vector Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases

3.2.1.2 Development of more advanced gene editing technologies

3.2.1.3 Increasing demand for personalized medicine

3.2.1.4 Increase in R&D investments for the development of gene therapy

3.2.1.5 Ongoing research into viral vector-based gene therapies

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost of gene therapies

3.2.2.2 Challenges associated with regulatory approval of gene vectors development

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By vector type

3.3.2 By application

3.3.3 By disease

3.3.4 By end user

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Technological analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Market share analysis , 2022

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.