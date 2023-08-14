Disposable Endoscopes Market to hit USD 9.7 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disposable Endoscopes Market size is expected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2032. The industry is driven by technological advancements in the field of endoscopy. Disposable endoscopes, equipped with high-definition imaging and advanced features, offer enhanced visualization and diagnostic capabilities. The growing adoption of these devices can be attributed to their superior image quality, improved maneuverability, and the ability to integrate with other imaging systems.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of GI disorders worldwide is also a progression driver. Gastrointestinal diseases, such as colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) are on the rise, contributing to the growing demand for diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures. Cost-effectiveness of the devices, in consort with the elimination of sanitizing the device after every procedure.

Increasing product usage for GI endoscopy

The disposable endoscopes market is divided into GI endoscopy, urologic endoscopy, arthroscopy, ENT endoscopy, bronchoscopy, and others. The industry share from the GI endoscopy segment is expected to witness substantial expansion from 2023 to 2032. GI endoscopy procedures are widely performed for the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, including peptic ulcers, polyps, and tumors. Disposable endoscopes designed specifically for GI procedures provide high-quality imaging, flexibility, and maneuverability, enabling accurate diagnosis and effective interventions. The ease of use and reduced risk of infections associated with disposable GI endoscopes.

Rising prevalence of pediatric gastrointestinal disorders

The disposable endoscopes market is bifurcated into adult and pediatric. The industry size from the pediatric segment will expand at a notable pace during 2023 and 2032. Pediatric endoscopy procedures require specialized instruments designed to accommodate the smaller anatomy and delicate nature of pediatric patients. Disposable endoscopes provide a safe and effective way for performing endoscopic procedures in children, as they eliminate the need for reprocessing, minimize patient discomfort, and reduce the risk of infection transmission. The rising prevalence of pediatric gastrointestinal disorders, along with the advantages offered by disposable endoscopes.

Growing population in the Asia Pacific region

Asia Pacific disposable endoscopes market size is anticipated to witness significant expansion through 2032, on account of the large population base, coupled with the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders. The rising medical expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness about the benefits of minimally invasive procedures. Moreover, the medical device manufacturers are actively expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific market by introducing innovative disposable endoscope products and forging strategic collaborations with regional healthcare providers.

Some of the leading players in the global disposable endoscopes market are Flexicare Medical Ltd., Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, CooperSurgical, Inc., Welch Allyn, HOYA Corporation, KARL STORZ, BPL Medical Technologies, OBP Medical Corporation, Shenzhen HugeMed Medical Technical Development Co., Ltd., Pentax Medical Company, Richard Wolf Gmbh, Olympus Corporation, Tonglu General Factory of Medical Optical Instruments, and Parburch Medical Developments Ltd., among others.

