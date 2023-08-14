Air Ambulance Services Market to Worth USD 9.83 Bn by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air ambulance services market size was USD 5.84 billion in 2022 and is estimated to surge from USD 6.45 billion in 2023 to USD 9.83 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% over the study period. The rise is driven by the increasing product deployment in the event of medical emergencies such as strokes, respiratory diseases, pregnancy complications, heart attacks, end-of-life cases, traumatic injuries, and others.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Air Ambulance Services Market, 2023-2030”.

List of Key Players Mentioned in Air Ambulance Services Market are:

Air Methods Corporation (U.S.)

Global Medical Response, Inc. (U.S.)

Acadian Companies (U.S.)

PHI, Inc. (U.S.)

REVA, Inc. (U.S.)

Express Aviation Services (U.S.)

European Air Ambulance (U.K.)

Avincis Aviation Sweden AB (Sweden)

Air Charter Services Pvt Ltd. (U.K.)

Gulf Helicopters (Qatar)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 9.83 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 6.45 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Aircraft Type

By Service Operator

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Air Ambulance Services Market Growth Drivers Rising Adoption of Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) to Catalyze the Market Growth Increasing Geriatric Population Globally to Boost the Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Surge in Industry Value Driven by Escalated Patient Transport Demand from Healthcare Sector

The pandemic led to an increase in product demand driven by the need for transporting COVID-19 patients. This was in light of numerous challenges faced by hospitals, doctors, ambulances, nurses, and healthcare workers. These issues included limited access to airspace, increased measures of infection control, and a shortage of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

Segments:

Rotary Wing Segment to Lead Driven by Soaring HEMS Demand

On the basis of aircraft type, the market is fragmented into rotary wing and fixed wing. The rotary wing segment holds a key market share and is slated to grow at the fastest pace over the study period. The rise is propelled by the surging demand for helicopter emergency medical services.

Independent Segment to Hold Major Share Impelled by Increasing Advance Healthcare Services Demand

Based on service operator, the market for air ambulance services is subdivided into government, independent, and hospital-based. The independent segment is poised to register notable growth over the anticipated period. The expansion is driven by the rising demand for advanced healthcare services.

Inter-facility Segment to Record Notable Upsurge Propelled by Soaring Advanced Treatment Demand

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into inter-facility, rescue helicopter service, organ transplant logistics, infectious disease service, neonatal and pediatric transport, and others. The inter-facility segment holds a leading position in the market and is anticipated to expand at a considerable rate over the estimated period. The growth is on account of the soaring specialized care demand.

Based on geography, the market for air ambulance services is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Report Coverage:

The report provides substantial coverage of the key trends poised to drive the global market scenario over the forthcoming years. It further gives an account of the vital strategies adopted by leading companies for strengthening the positions of their businesses. Additional components include the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth.

Drivers and Restraints:

Surge in Market Share Driven by Soaring Adoption of Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS)

One of the key factors propelling the air ambulance services market growth is the increasing adoption of helicopter emergency medical services in various countries. The rise is further driven by the growing incidence of natural disasters, accidents, and medical emergencies.

However, the industry growth may be hindered by high costs of operation and lack of insurance coverage.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Propelled by the Presence of Major Service Providers

The North American air ambulance services market share held a key position in the industry and is expected to register notable growth throughout the forecast period. The expansion is driven by the presence of key service providers in the region.

The Europe market value is anticipated to record substantial expansion over the projected period. The growth is driven by a greater emphasis on quality of care and patient safety.

Competitive Landscape:

Pivotal Companies Ink Strategic Agreements to Strengthen Industry Footing

Leading market participants are focused on adopting an array of strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, product development, product launches, and collaborations. These steps are being undertaken for increasing the geographical footprint and the expansion of product reach.

Key Industry Development:

February 2023 – Gama Aviation Plc, a U.K.-based aviation operator, received a contract from Wales Air Ambulance Charity (WAAC). The deal valued at USD 79 million was aimed to provide Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) for seven years starting from January 2024.

