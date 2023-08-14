Toothpaste Market Size to Worth USD 25.71 Billion by 2030 | With a 4.7% CAGR

Pune, India, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global toothpaste market size was valued at USD 18.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 18.70 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 25.71 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

More people are becoming aware of the benefits and importance of maintaining a proper oral care routine, which has significantly boosted the demand for toothpaste. These products are known to protect teeth and gums from cavities and other dental problems caused by harmful bacteria. Moreover, the incidence of oral cancer, periodontal disease, and other oral ailments is on the rise, which will further augment the toothpaste market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Toothpaste Market, 2023-2030."

Report Coverage:

This research report studies the market in detail and highlights important areas, such as leading end-users, prominent companies, and key product types. It also provides valuable insights into the latest trends in the industry and covers key market developments. Besides the aforementioned factors, the report mentions several other factors that have contributed to the market’s growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Dental Problems in Children and Elderly People to Boost Market Development

A growing percentage of children are suffering from several dental problems, such as cavities, dental caries, and other periodontal diseases. This factor has also increased parents’ spending on treating their child’s dental issues, thereby boosting the product demand. In addition to this, older adults are also facing various teeth-related problems, prompting them to purchase dental care products that can protect their teeth from sensitivity, gum redness, and cavities. These factors will propel the product sales.

However, high cost of chemicals used in these pastes may make manufacturers hesitant to produce these products, thereby hindering market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Manufacturing Activities Slowed During COVID-19, Slumped Product Sales

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the manufacturing capacity of various industry verticals as governments had imposed lockdowns and other movement restrictions. Since there was a severe shortage of raw materials and adequate labor force, the production of toothpastes took a major hit during this period. It ultimately decreased their supply, further slowing the market’s growth.

Segmentation:

Demand for Better Dental Aesthetics to Boost Sales of Teeth Whitening Products

Based on type, the market is segmented into teeth whitening, herbal, sensitive teeth, and others (children, smokers). The teeth whitening segment is predicted to hold a dominant toothpaste market share as more people are looking for different ways to improve their dental aesthetics as white teeth can enhance a person’s facial features.

Rising Consumption of Unhealthy Foods to Boost Product Adoption Among Adults

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into adults and children. The adult segment is projected to hold a major market share as adults eat a lot of foods that can harm their teeth health. Moreover, they consume toxic products, such as cigarettes and alcohol, which further ruin their oral health.

Easy Product Availability to Boost Customer Footfall in Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmaceutical & drug stores, and online stores.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment is estimated to lead the market as customers can easily access toothpaste from a wide variety of brands under one roof and at an affordable cost, thereby offering more convenience.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

High Demand for Online Shopping Channels to Boost Toothpaste Sales in APAC Region

Asia Pacific dominated the global market due to the rising preference for online platforms among Indian, Chinese, and other Southeast Asia customers to shop for consumer goods. Increasing consumer preferences for herbal personal hygiene products is set to drive the market expansion.

Europe is anticipated to show major growth in the global market as a vast percentage of the regional population drink large quantities of coffee. This beverage has several ingredients, such as sugar, dicaffeoylquinic acid, and quinic acid that can harm the teeth by causing a yellowish tint or plaque. Toothpastes can effectively protect the teeth from these problems, further improving their demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies to Focus On Creating Niche Products

The leading players operating in the market are focusing on producing niche products that cater to the unique dental requirements of their customers. Usually, people with sharp teeth are more prone to cavities and decays, which will prompt manufacturers to make toothpastes that mitigate the risk of these problems.

Notable Industry Development:

September 2021: Colgate Palmolive Co. announced its partnership with EPL Limited to produce recyclable paste tubes and deliver sustainable products to the Indian market.

