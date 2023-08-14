Industrial Salt Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 21.8 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR

Rockville , Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global industrial salt market is valued to be US $14.7 Bn this year, and it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the timeframe of 2023 – 2033.



Caustic soda and soda ash are produced in large quantities using industrial salt. Due to its ability to change density, industrial salt finds use in the oil and gas industry. Industrial salt is expected to present strong growth possibilities during the projection period due to the wide range of uses.

Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 21.8 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.0% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 140 Tables No. of Figures 114 Figures

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

The chemical industry uses industrial salt as a key raw material for producing various chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, and soda ash. As the chemical industry grows and diversifies, the demand for industrial salt increases. Moreover, Industrial salt is used in water treatment processes, such as softening and purification. The increasing need for clean and safe water sources drives the demand for industrial salt in this sector.

In regions with cold winters, industrial salt is a critical component for de-icing roads, highways, and sidewalks. The demand for salt surges during winter months, bolstering market growth. For instance, North America is expected to account for a market share of ~38% in 2023.

Moreover, Industrial salt is used in various food processing applications, including meat preservation, bakery products, and dairy processing. The growth of the food industry directly impacts the demand for industrial salt.

Besides this, the oil and gas sector uses industrial salt in drilling fluids, well completion, and other extraction processes. The growth of this industry contributes to the demand for industrial salt.

Vital indicators shaping future of the industry

The overall economic growth and industrialization levels in North America will significantly impact the demand for industrial salt. As industries expand and new manufacturing processes emerge, the need for salt as a raw material or in various applications will grow.

The amount of investment in infrastructure projects, including construction, road development, and urbanization, will influence the demand for industrial salt used in concrete stabilization, road de-icing, and other construction-related applications.

Increasing focus on environmental sustainability and regulations related to the use and disposal of salt will shape the market. Manufacturers and end-users will need to adopt more eco-friendly practices, potentially impacting salt consumption and disposal methods.

Innovations in salt extraction, processing, and application technologies can lead to improved efficiency, quality, and cost-effectiveness. Technological advancements might also lead to the discovery of new applications for industrial salt.

Challenges Hindering The Market Growth

The extensive use of industrial salt, particularly in de-icing roads and water treatment, can have negative environmental impacts, including soil and water contamination. Stricter environmental regulations and growing concerns about these effects may limit its usage.

Increasing awareness of the health risks associated with high salt consumption has led to calls for reduced salt intake in diets. This trend can affect the demand for salt in food processing and influence product formulations.

The development of alternative de-icing agents and salt substitutes in various applications can pose a competitive challenge to traditional industrial salt usage.



How competition influences the market

Key market players are focusing on increasing their capacity utilization rates to deal with the marginally added orders. Reputed players in the market are Amra Salt Co, Atisale S.P.A, Cargill Inc., Tata Chemicals Ltd, and Wilson Salt Company.

Moreover, Competition drives companies to innovate and develop new products or technologies that meet evolving customer needs. This can lead to the introduction of improved salt formulations, alternative applications, or more efficient production methods.

Segmentation of Industrial Salt Industry Research Report

By Grade: Grade-I Grade-II Others

By Source: Rock Salt Natural Brine

By Production Process: Conventional Mining Solar Evaporation Vacuum Evaporation

By Application: Chemical Processing Caustic Soda Soda Ash Power Industry Oil & Gas Industry Water Treatment Industry De-Icing Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





