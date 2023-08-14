European Energy A/S: Louise Hahn steps down as Member of the Board of Directors

Company Announcement 13/2023 (14.08.2023)

As of 14 August 2023, Louise Hahn steps down as Member of the Board of Directors of European Energy A/S.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Jens Due Olsen, says: “Unfortunately, it is not compatible for Louise Hahn to continue as Member of the Board in her new position. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Louise Hahn for her contribution. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”

For further information, please contact Jens Due Olsen: jdo@europeanenergy.com.

This Company Announcement has been made in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and contains information that prior to its disclosure may have constituted inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation.