GobizTown Set to Showcase at ASD Market Week 2023

SOEUL, KOREA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GobizTown, an online exhibition platform operated by Ministry of SMEs(MSS) and Startups and Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME) will participate in ASD Market Week 2023, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center for four days from August 20th.

ASD Market Week 2023 marks its 62nd anniversary this year and is North America's largest consumer goods expo. The SourceDirect section shows products that reflect various aspects of daily life, including home and lifestyle, food, beauty, and travel. At GobizKOREA Pavilion, 83 companies will present 167 products for visitors to explore.

GobizTown (gobiztown.com) will present outstanding O2O technology at ASD Market Week 2023, introducing products from promising small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Korea.





Special hall for GobizTown at ASD Market Week

Before the exhibition, interested visitors can access GobizTown to preview participating companies and the showcased product information. Subsequently, they can visit the offline booths to view and experience a wide range of products directly.

After the exhibition, visitors can freely review products on GobizTown without any restrictions on time, location, or the number of attendees. They can also proceed with trade transactions with Korean companies.

GobizTown has also organized a special event to commemorate booth visits. Finding the representative character Go-Bizi, hidden within GobizTown, participants will receive a Go-Bizi doll as gifts. Additionally, there will be a lucky draw, and 30 lucky winners will be awarded a secret box containing various excellent products from outstanding Korean SMEs.

GobizTown stated, "Through our online virtual exhibition platform, we aim to provide visitors with vivid experiences of the showcased products and easily discover promising products from outstanding Korean SMEs. We anticipate that GobizTown will be an excellent virtual gateway for conducting trade transactions remotely." They added, "We have planned various experiences during the offline booths, including events and GobizTown interactions. We kindly request many visitors to participate in these exciting activities."

