RCI BANQUE, WHICH OPERATES UNDER THE MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES BRAND, ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS RUSSIAN LEASING SUBSIDIARY





About Mobilize Financial Services

Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations nearly 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed nearly 1.2 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2022 and sold 3.8 million services. At the end of December 2022, average earning assets stood at 44.7 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 1,050 million euros.

Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of December 2022, net deposits amounted to 24.4 billion euros, or 49% of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/

