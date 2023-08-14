Global Sourdough Market Size, Share, Industry Trends - 2028 | MarketsandMarkets

Chicago, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sourdough market has experienced significant growth and popularity in recent years. Sourdough bread, known for its distinctive tangy flavor, chewy texture, and longer shelf life compared to conventional bread, has captured the attention of consumers who are seeking unique and artisanal food options. Sourdough bread is often perceived as a healthier option due to its natural fermentation process. The fermentation breaks down gluten and phytic acid, potentially making it easier for some individuals to digest. This appeals to health-conscious consumers. Sourdough is often associated with artisanal bakeries that prioritize traditional methods and high-quality ingredients. This aligns with the growing trend of consumers seeking authentic and locally produced foods.

The Sourdough market in terms of revenue is valued at $2.3 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $3.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2023-2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing consumer demand for healthier and more natural food options has led to increased interest in sourdough products. The traditional fermentation process of sourdough resonates with consumers seeking artisanal, authentic, and clean-label bakery items.

Sourdough Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Estimated Size (2023) US $2.3 Billion Projected Market Valuation (2028) US $3.5 Billion Value-based CAGR (2023-2028) 9.0% Number of Pages 233 Pages Report Forecast period 2023-2028 Segments Covered Type, Application, Ingredients, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and RoW Sourdough Market Driver Increasing Consumer Demand for Healthier and Natural Options Sourdough Market Opportunity Growing Trend of Artisanal and Premium Baked Goods

Sourdough Market major players covered in the report, such as:

Puratos (Belgium)

IREKS GMBH (Germany)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Lesaffre (France)

BOUDIN BAKERY (US)

Goodmills (Austria)

Bake With Brolite (US)

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Sourdough Market by Type

Type I

Type II

Type III

Sourdough Market by Application

Breads & Buns

Cookies

Cakes

Pizza

Others

Sourdough Market by Ingredients

Wheat

Barley

Oats

Sourdough Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

RoW

Europe holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for the largest market share in the food & beverage metal cans market in 2022. Europe holds the highest market share during the forecast period in the sourdough market due to several key factors. Europe has a deep-rooted tradition and cultural connection to bread, making it an integral part of European diets. The region's familiarity and preference for bread contribute to the higher market share of sourdough in Europe. Europe values artisanal and traditional food products, aligning with the characteristics of sourdough. The demand for sourdough is driven by European consumers' appreciation for authenticity, high-quality ingredients, and unique flavors. Europe's advanced bakery industry, encompassing artisanal bakeries and commercial manufacturers, ensures the widespread availability and accessibility of sourdough products. The combination of cultural heritage, preference for artisanal foods, and a well-developed bakery industry establish Europe's dominant market share in the sourdough industry.

The key stakeholders in the Sourdough Market include:

Bakeries and Artisanal Producers: Bakeries specializing in sourdough products are at the forefront of the market. Artisanal bakers contribute to the unique flavors and quality associated with sourdough bread. They often emphasize traditional baking methods and high-quality ingredients to cater to discerning consumers.

Commercial Food Companies: Larger food companies have also recognized the potential of the sourdough market and may produce sourdough-based products on a larger scale. These companies often have the resources to invest in research and development to create innovative sourdough products for a wider consumer base.

Consumers: Consumers are perhaps the most important stakeholders as their preferences and purchasing behaviors drive the market. Health-conscious consumers, food enthusiasts, and those looking for unique flavors all contribute to the demand for sourdough products.

Suppliers of Ingredients: Flour mills, grain growers, and suppliers of other ingredients like seeds, nuts, and grains used in sourdough baking play a pivotal role in ensuring the quality and availability of raw materials for bakeries and producers.

Distributors and Retailers: Distributors and retailers, whether online or brick-and-mortar, are responsible for making sourdough products accessible to consumers. They influence product visibility, availability, and pricing.

Food Safety and Regulatory Authorities: These organizations ensure that sourdough products meet health and safety standards. They also regulate labeling and marketing practices to protect consumers and maintain the integrity of sourdough products.

Educational Institutions and Culinary Schools: These institutions contribute to the spread of sourdough knowledge by offering classes, workshops, and resources for both professional bakers and home enthusiasts.

Food Media and Influencers: Food bloggers, culinary journalists, and social media influencers play a significant role in shaping consumer preferences and trends by showcasing new recipes, techniques, and product reviews related to sourdough.

Associations and Industry Groups: Organizations dedicated to the baking and culinary industries, such as bread associations and artisanal baking groups, provide a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and advocating for the interests of sourdough producers.

Research and Development: Researchers and scientists in fields like food science and nutrition contribute to the understanding of sourdough fermentation, nutritional benefits, and innovative production methods.

Environmental Organizations: As sustainability becomes more important to consumers, environmental organizations play a role in encouraging sustainable sourcing practices and reducing the carbon footprint of sourdough production.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Growth Trajectory: The sourdough market has experienced consistent growth in recent years, driven by consumer demand for artisanal, healthy, and unique food options.

Health and Wellness: Health-conscious consumers are drawn to sourdough bread due to its natural fermentation process, which can potentially make it easier to digest and lower gluten content. Sourdough's prebiotic properties and potential benefits for gut health also contribute to its appeal.

Premium Positioning: Sourdough products are often positioned as premium items due to their artisanal nature, distinctive flavor, and higher quality ingredients. This positioning allows for higher pricing and profit margins.

Flavor Innovation: Bakers and manufacturers are experimenting with various flours, grains, and flavor additions to create innovative sourdough products. This includes incorporating ingredients like whole grains, nuts, seeds, and herbs to cater to evolving consumer tastes.

Local and Artisanal Trends: The preference for locally produced and artisanal foods has boosted the demand for sourdough products made by small-scale bakeries that emphasize traditional techniques and local sourcing.

Home Baking Enthusiasts: The rise of home baking, particularly during global lockdowns, has led to increased interest in sourdough. Many people have taken up sourdough baking as a hobby, contributing to the market's growth.

Online Presence: Social media platforms have played a significant role in popularizing sourdough, with hashtags like #sourdough and #sourdoughbread gaining traction. This online presence has created a community of enthusiasts sharing tips, recipes, and experiences.

Diverse Product Range: Beyond traditional loaves, sourdough has expanded into other product categories such as pastries, crackers, pizza crusts, and even sourdough-based beverages like beer and kombucha.

Sustainability Focus: As sustainability becomes a driving factor in consumer choices, sourdough's natural fermentation process and longer shelf life align with eco-friendly principles, making it an attractive option.

Educational Resources: Many educational platforms, websites, and workshops offer guidance for novice bakers, contributing to the spread of sourdough knowledge and expertise.

Challenges: Sourdough production can be more time-consuming and complex than conventional baking, which can pose challenges for large-scale production and consistency. Additionally, consumer preferences for authentic and traditional products might conflict with mass production efforts.

Global Adoption: While sourdough has historical roots in various cultures, its popularity has transcended borders, leading to diverse interpretations and regional variations of sourdough products worldwide.

