Commercial Greenhouse Market Projected to Surpass $39.4 Billion by 2023, Driven by Growing Demand for Food

The report highlights the promising trajectory of the commercial greenhouse market, projecting a value of over US$39.4 billion by 2023.

The commercial greenhouse market is poised for significant expansion in the upcoming years, primarily driven by the ever-increasing demand for food due to population growth, shifting dietary preferences, and the necessity for year-round crop production. As competition intensifies, key players in the industry are actively leveraging technological advancements, strategic alliances, and substantial R&D investments to gain a competitive edge. Furthermore, leading competitors are bolstering their market positions through strategic mergers and acquisitions, fostering market growth.

The "Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2023-2033" offers valuable insights to industry stakeholders, addressing critical questions such as:

How is the commercial greenhouse market evolving? What are the driving and restraining factors influencing the market? How will each commercial greenhouse submarket segment grow over the forecast period, and what will be their revenue contribution in 2033? What will be the market shares for each commercial greenhouse submarket from 2023 to 2033? What are the main drivers shaping the overall market from 2023 to 2033? Will leading commercial greenhouse markets broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will certain national markets outperform others? How will the market shares of national markets change by 2033, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033? Who are the leading players, and what are their growth prospects over the forecast period? What are the prominent commercial greenhouse projects for these leading companies? How will the industry evolve between 2023 and 2033, and what are the implications of current and future commercial greenhouse projects?

Market Segmentation and Regional Forecasts

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of various segments in the commercial greenhouse market:

Market Segment by Size: Small/Mid Scale Greenhouses

Large-Scale Greenhouses Market Segment by Component: Hardware

Glazing Materials

Systems Market Segment by Product Type: Vegetables

Fruits

Flowers & Ornamentals

Nursery Crops Market Segment by Glazing Material Type: Polyethylene Film

Polycarbonate Sheet

Acrylic Sheet

Glass Material

Other Type Market Segment by Systems: Lighting Systems

Irrigation Systems

Climate Control Systems

System Controls

Communication Systems

Other Systems

The report also includes revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Commercial Greenhouse Market including:

Agra-tech, Inc.

Argus Control Systems

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Certhon

Europrogress

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Heliospectra AB

Hort Americas, LLC

Logiqs BV

LumiGrow, Inc.

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Richel Group

Rough Brothers, Inc.

Signify Holding B.V.

Stuppy Greenhouse, Inc.



