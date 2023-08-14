USA State of Caregiving Benefits 2023: Unraveling Care and Cost Challenges to Enhance Support Strategies

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of Caregiving Benefits 2023 - From Birth to Bereavement: No Matter the Caregiving Stage, Employees Crave Support" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The responsibilities that come with being a caregiver do not discriminate - nor does the toll they can take on an individual. Simply put: Those who are working while providing care for a loved one need more support from employers.



Managing the care of a loved one, regardless of their age or condition, can have a substantial impact on caregivers' health and well-being, especially as they try to balance the demands of their jobs alongside their personal duties.

One-in-five employees, the majority of whom work full time, is an unpaid caregiver, according to the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers. Looking at caregiving by working generation, millennials and Gen X employees make up roughly three-quarters of the workforce.

For these groups, the likeliest form of caregiving is related to parenthood. Baby boomers, who make up 25% of the workforce, are more likely to be caring for a spouse or partner. More than a third of each of these groups report caring for aging parents, and these numbers will only go up.



Employees report that a lack of overall support is the main driver of the stress, fatigue and anxiety that can ultimately lead to them leaving their job. Further, they state that this imbalance can be addressed by employers with better communication, learning and the right benefits.

Though more employers are making progress with these steps, additional effort must be put into making sure their employee caregivers are not walking this journey alone.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key findings

Research methodology

Caregiving responsibilities abound, and support from employers is limited

Understanding care and cost challenges can help provide more beneficial support

The mental health impacts on work and personal life

The support employees want and say they need

Not enough employers are getting it right, driving employees to consider "greener pastures"

Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tlwyjp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.