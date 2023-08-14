JLK Unveils Its AI-Powered Imaging Diagnosis Solutions for Stroke

SEOUL, KOREA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLK, a healthcare AI titan in Korea, reveals its ambition to dominate US healthcare market with one of the world's largest number of AI-powered advanced imaging diagnosis solutions for stroke.





JLK (www.jlkgroup.com), the leading healthcare AI firm, is poised to make significant inroads into the US market with its groundbreaking healthcare technology with AI for stroke. JLK is the leading company with the world's largest pool of 11 stroke solutions, including both ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes. In addition, JLK has extra solutions related to brain disease such as coronary arteries and dementia.

JLK's advanced technology is compatible with all medical imaging devices, including CT, MRI, CTA, and MRA, essential for brain-related diagnoses. Their lightweight AI algorithms enable real-time diagnostic capabilities, setting them apart in the medical tech landscape.

Founded in 2014, JLK has the distinction of being the inaugural healthcare AI company to be listed on Korea's KOSDAQ (322510). With a robust foundation in Korea, where they've successfully commercialized their solutions, the company is now setting its sights on the lucrative US market.

JLK's entry into the US is currently preparing FDA applications. By 2024, the company aims not only to be an active player in the US healthcare field but also to secure insurance reimbursements. For this reason, JLK already holds patents related to their innovative solutions.

As the elderly population across the globe is steadily increasing, stroke disease is a severe and frequent disease with more than 15 million new patients worldwide every year.

The global stroke market also grows by 8% annually, and the medical AI market is expected to grow to about 190 million dollars by 2030.

Compared to other diseases, there are no biomarkers, and as an acute disease, the stroke field is considered one of the markets that desperately need help from healthcare AI.

Rapid AI (www.rapidai.com) in the United States, Viz.ai (www.viz.ai) in Israel, and JLK (www.jlkgroup.com) in South Korea are AI Diagnosis Stroke Global Leading 3 Companies. Stroke is one of the most difficult diagnostic areas, and it is characterized by not having many competitors in the world. Rapid AI, founded in 2012 and headquartered in California, USA, is a company that develops stroke diagnosis and imaging software through artificial intelligence. Viz.AI is an Israeli company entered into partnerships with large hospitals in the United States to deploy stroke imaging solutions. Both companies have been approved by the FDA and applied to medical insurance in the United States. Also they created remarkable sales in 2022.

Many experts predict that the stroke-related AI medical market will show explosive growth in the US healthcare field when JLK joins the US market with various types of stroke solutions compared to its competitors.

The healthcare market looks forward to protecting people's lives by applying AI to medical care.

