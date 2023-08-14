United States Healthcare Data Exchange and Monetization Strategies Report 2023: Opportunities in Value-based Care Solutions, Blockchain, Brand & Demand, and Clinical Documentation Improvements

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Healthcare Data Exchange and Monetization Strategies, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States healthcare industry is a treasure trove of data, presenting vast opportunities for exchange and monetization. However, the industry's fragmented nature and the sensitive nature of healthcare data pose unique challenges.

In this report, we delve into the landscape of US healthcare data exchange and monetization, focusing on key competitors and their capabilities, strategies, and technologies. Through our perspective, we analyze competitor strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities in this dynamic arena.

While the list of companies is not exhaustive, the featured ones stand out for their best practices in data exchange and monetization strategies. With diverse backgrounds, these competitors bring different value propositions and approaches to data exchange and monetization in the healthcare sector.

These include HIE solutions, research-driven objectives, non-profit business models, direct messaging solutions, first-party data exchange services, and EHR companies. Key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and regulatory highlights are analyzed for stakeholders, such as payers, providers, health IT, and life sciences IT.

The report concludes with strategic recommendations and growth opportunities for companies looking to capitalize on this dynamic and evolving market.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Data Exchange and Monetization Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation - Healthcare Data Exchange

Market Segmentation - Data Monetization

Healthcare Data Sources, Types, and Usage Across Silos

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Data is the Digital Age Healthcare's New Currency

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

US Regulatory Highlights

The EHR Impact on Physicians Data Exchange Capabilities

Key Competitors

Company Profile - CipherHealth

Company Profile - DirectTrust

Company Profile - Epic

Company Profile - Innovaccer

Company Profile - Luma Health

Company Profile - Mayo Clinic Platform

Company Profile - Microsoft

Company Profile - Oracle

Company Profile - Synaptic Health Alliance

Company Profile - Truveta

Growth Opportunity Universe

Value-based Care Solutions

Blockchain

Brand & Demand

Clinical Documentation Improvement

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9q715b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.