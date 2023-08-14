United States Healthcare Data Exchange and Monetization Strategies Report 2023: Opportunities in Value-based Care Solutions, Blockchain, Brand & Demand, and Clinical Documentation Improvements

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Healthcare Data Exchange and Monetization Strategies, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States healthcare industry is a treasure trove of data, presenting vast opportunities for exchange and monetization. However, the industry's fragmented nature and the sensitive nature of healthcare data pose unique challenges.
In this report, we delve into the landscape of US healthcare data exchange and monetization, focusing on key competitors and their capabilities, strategies, and technologies. Through our perspective, we analyze competitor strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities in this dynamic arena.
While the list of companies is not exhaustive, the featured ones stand out for their best practices in data exchange and monetization strategies. With diverse backgrounds, these competitors bring different value propositions and approaches to data exchange and monetization in the healthcare sector.
These include HIE solutions, research-driven objectives, non-profit business models, direct messaging solutions, first-party data exchange services, and EHR companies. Key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and regulatory highlights are analyzed for stakeholders, such as payers, providers, health IT, and life sciences IT.
The report concludes with strategic recommendations and growth opportunities for companies looking to capitalize on this dynamic and evolving market.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Data Exchange and Monetization Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation - Healthcare Data Exchange
- Market Segmentation - Data Monetization
- Healthcare Data Sources, Types, and Usage Across Silos
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Data is the Digital Age Healthcare's New Currency
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- US Regulatory Highlights
- The EHR Impact on Physicians Data Exchange Capabilities
Key Competitors
- Company Profile - CipherHealth
- Company Profile - DirectTrust
- Company Profile - Epic
- Company Profile - Innovaccer
- Company Profile - Luma Health
- Company Profile - Mayo Clinic Platform
- Company Profile - Microsoft
- Company Profile - Oracle
- Company Profile - Synaptic Health Alliance
- Company Profile - Truveta
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Value-based Care Solutions
- Blockchain
- Brand & Demand
- Clinical Documentation Improvement
