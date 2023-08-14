Festi hf.: Buyback program week 32

In week 32 2023, Festi purchased in total 114.714 own shares for total amount of 21,997,660 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 32 8.ágú 14:47:14 3.014 190 572.660 32 8.ágú 15:13:35 10.700 190 2.033.000 32 9.ágú 13:43:20 70.000 192 13.440.000 32 10.ágú 12:37:45 30.000 192 5.760.000 32 11.ágú 14:51:53 1.000 192 192.000 114.714 21.997.660





The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 8,273,462 own shares or 2.65% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 388,176 own shares for 74,164,865 ISK and holds today 8,388,176 own shares or 2.68% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.