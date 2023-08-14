Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Managers' Transactions 

Rovio Entertainment Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: René Lindell
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Rovio Entertainment Oyj
LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 36492/4/8
Transaction date: 2023-08-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000266804
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 64122 Unit price: 9.25 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 64122 Volume weighted average price: 9.25 EUR
Transaction date: 2023-08-10
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: Rovio Entertainment Oyj Optio-ohjelma 2022A / Stock Options 2022A
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 57100 Unit price: 1.48 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 57100 Volume weighted average price: 1.48 EUR
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 730 3442 (Investor Relations phone)
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en
About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has eight game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.