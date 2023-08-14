Global Colocation Data Center Service Trends Report 2023: Shifting Business and Digital Priorities are Altering Data Center Industry Dynamics

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Colocation Data Center Service Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center colocation market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by the rising demand for data storage and processing capabilities. Colocation providers offer enterprises a cost-effective way to outsource their IT infrastructure by providing physical space, power, cooling, and network connectivity to house their servers and other hardware.

A major market trend is the growing hyperscale demand. Colocation service providers' ability to build scale in terms of physical space, adequate power supply, and cooling systems for servers, as well as network connectivity, backed by effective operations to ensure high SLAs, increases enterprise trust in outsourcing services. The growing demand for hyperscale capacity from public cloud providers, OTT content, and media segments is expected to drive demand for data center colocation services.

Another trend is the growing importance of sustainability and energy efficiency in data center operations. Colocation providers are investing in renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, to reduce their carbon footprint and minimize energy costs. In addition, providers are implementing innovative cooling technologies, such as liquid cooling and free-air cooling, to improve energy efficiency and reduce power consumption.

Demand for edge computing capabilities that involve data processing closer to the source rather than in a centralized data center is rising. Colocation providers are expanding their offerings to include edge computing services, placing servers and other hardware in strategic locations closer to end users. This allows faster data processing and reduced latency and improves the user experience.

Overall, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the rising demand from public cloud providers, online content media, and gaming companies. The digital transformation and the proliferation of data-intensive applications have fueled the demand for colocation services. Colocation providers are expected to adapt to these trends and continue to innovate their offerings to stay competitive.

Growth Opportunities

Hyperscale Demand

Edge Data Center Facilities

Sustainability

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Colocation Data Center Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

3. Colocation Data Center Mega Trends

Shifting Business and Digital Priorities are Altering Data Center Industry Dynamics

Business and Digital Imperatives

Mega Trends Shaping Industry Dynamics

4. Service Providers' Initiatives

