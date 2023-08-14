Neonatal Monitoring Technology Innovation and Growth Analysis Report 2023: AI-enabled Noninvasive Monitoring that Offers Real-time Feedback and Intelligent Decision-making Drives Growth

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neonatal Monitoring: Technology Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study delves into the realm of noninvasive neonatal monitoring technologies, shedding light on key devices sought after for neonatal monitoring, including wearable and contactless solutions.

Through an in-depth analysis, the study also delves into clinical trials of neonatal monitoring devices, conducts a thorough PEST analysis encompassing political, economic, social, and technological factors, maps out the customer journey, and explores the future technology outlook.

Neonatal monitoring medical technologies monitor newborn babies' health and vital signs in the first few days or weeks of their life. These technologies are used in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) and other hospital settings or at home. Some commonly used neonatal monitoring devices include electrocardiography (ECG) monitors, pulse oximetry monitors, temperature monitors, and respiratory monitors.

Such technologies monitor health changes caused by various stimuli in a baby's environment and track development milestones. Monitoring a newborn's vitals and health is important as it enables early detection of health conditions that require immediate medical attention; tracks critically ill infants' health and progress; and ensures the safe transition of the newborn from hospital to home.

Neonatal monitoring technologies can be minimally invasive, invasive, and noninvasive. Though the current standard for neonatal monitoring is to use minimally invasive technologies, the industry is shifting to noninvasive technologies that offer several benefits, including increased comfort and reduced infection risk for the baby, less emotional stress for the parents, and ease of use for healthcare professionals.

It also evaluates unmet market needs, key monitoring measures, examples of wearable and contactless devices, emerging technologies, and evaluation parameters for a novel device.

The study also provides clinical trial analysis of neonatal monitoring devices; political, economic, social, and technological (PEST) analysis; customer journey mapping; future technology outlook; and patent landscape. In addition, it identifies significant growth opportunities for market participants.

Furthermore, the report unveils the patent landscape and identifies promising growth opportunities that await market participants.

Key Questions This Study Answers:

What is the market's key unmet need?

What are the key monitoring measures? Why is neonatal monitoring important?

Which factors drive and restrain market growth?

What are noninvasive wearable devices? Which technologies are emerging in this space?

What are contactless devices? Which technologies are emerging in this space?

What does the neonatal monitoring devices clinical trial analysis landscape look like?

What does the PEST analysis, customer journey mapping, and future technology roadmap look like?

What does the patent landscape look like?

What are the growth opportunities for technology developers in the neonatal monitoring space?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Neonatal Monitoring Technology Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Unmet Need: Concerning Newborn Mortality Rates

Other Unmet Needs and the Importance of Neonatal Monitoring

Importance of Key Monitoring Measures for Newborns in Delivery Rooms

Device Types Enabling Neonatal Monitoring

Neonatal Monitoring Device Segmentation

Neonatal Monitoring Key Therapy Areas

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Noninvasive Neonatal Monitoring, Wearable Devices

Noninvasive Neonatal Monitoring Wearable Devices: Introduction

Noninvasive Neonatal Monitoring Wearable Devices: SWOT Analysis

Noninvasive Neonatal Monitoring Wearable Devices: Key Examples, B2B

Noninvasive Neonatal Monitoring Wearable Devices: Key Examples, B2B/B2C

Noninvasive Neonatal Monitoring Wearable Devices: Key Examples, B2C

Emerging Noninvasive Neonatal Monitoring Wearable Devices

Emerging Technologies: AI in Different Applications

Evaluation Parameters for Novel Wearable Devices for Neonatal Monitoring

4 Noninvasive Neonatal Monitoring, Contactless Devices

Noninvasive Neonatal Monitoring Contactless Devices: Introduction

Noninvasive Neonatal Monitoring Contactless Devices: SWOT Analysis

Noninvasive Neonatal Monitoring Contactless Devices: Key Examples, B2B

Noninvasive Neonatal Monitoring Contactless Devices: Key Examples, B2B/B2C

Noninvasive Neonatal Monitoring Contactless Devices: Key Examples, B2C

Noninvasive Neonatal Monitoring Contactless Devices: Emerging Technologies

Emerging Technologies: AI in Different Applications

Evaluation Parameters for Novel Contactless Devices for Neonatal Monitoring

5 Industry Assessment and Analysis

Neonatal Monitoring Wearable and Contactless Devices: A Comparison

Neonatal Monitoring Devices in Clinical Development, Overall (non-exhaustive)

PEST Analysis for Device Manufacturers to Develop Market Strategies

Customer Journey Mapping

Future Technology Outlook

6 Patent Landscape

Neonatal Monitoring Technologies: Patent Landscape

Top Patent Assignees

Key Patents

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Evidence-based Regulatory Approval

Growth Opportunity 2: Signal-processing Techniques and AI Algorithms to Improve Contactless Devices' Accuracy

Growth Opportunity 3: Enhancing Neonatal Monitoring Data Security and Privacy through Blockchain Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kziwnm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.