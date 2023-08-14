Global Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market - Broadcasters Bet on DTT for Transmission Efficiency

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$693.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$997.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

The Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market is experiencing significant growth and opportunity due to its unmatched superiority over analog TV. Consumers are drawn to the myriad benefits offered by DTT, enhancing its image among the public. Broadcasters are increasingly adopting DTT for its transmission efficiency, evolving it into a strategic component for their operations and improving the flexibility and efficiency of broadcast infrastructure.

Moreover, DTT has proven to be a valuable tool for the implementation of governmental programs. Effective transmission standards play a crucial role in driving the growth of DTT, with a comparison of various standards such as DVB-T, ISDB-T, ATSC, and DTMB revealing DVB-T as the most established one. However, DVB-T2 is set to make substantial gains in the market due to its promising features.

DTT's best-in-class modulation capabilities and support for advanced compression technologies contribute to its popularity. The increasing penetration of connected TVs is driving demand for pay-DTT services, while the rising demand for high-definition (HD) and ultra-high-definition (UHD) content is fueling volume growth.

In the market for DTT receivers, integrated tuners are providing stiff competition to standalone devices. The DTT market is benefiting from favorable demographic and socio-economic trends, including rapid growth in urban households, a burgeoning middle-class population, and rising living standards. All these factors combined make the future of the Digital Terrestrial Television market appear promising and lucrative.

Key Attributes:





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Digital Terrestrial TV: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Governmental Thrust towards Analog Switch Off Drives DTT Deployment

Analog Switch-Off in Select Countries

TV Digitization Endeavors Trigger Parallel Expansion in DTT Domain

Evolution of DTT into a Core Transmission Platform Strengthens Market Prospects

Participants in the DTT Ecosystem: An Overview

Uptrend in DTT Domain Enhances Market Demand for DTT Receivers

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arelis Group (France)

ARRIS International plc (USA)

GS Group (Russia)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Sagemcom (France)

Sichuan Changhong Network Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

STRONG Ges.m.b.H. (Switzerland)

Technicolor SA (France)

TechniSat Digital GmbH (Germany)

TELE System Digital Srl (Italy)

Televes (Spain)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Unmatched Superiority Over Analog TV Generates Substantial Opportunities

Myriad Benefits Offered Enhance Image Among Consumers

Broadcasters Bet on DTT for Transmission Efficiency

DTT Evolves into a Strategic Component for Broadcasters

DTT Enhances Flexibility & Efficiency of Broadcast Infrastructure

DTT: A Handy Tool for Implementation of Governmental Programs

Effective Transmission Standards Drive DTT Growth

Comparison of DVB-T, ISDB-T, ATSC and DTMB Standards

Worldwide Coverage of Various DTT Standards: A Snapshot

DVB-T: The Most Established DTT Standard

DVB-T2 Set to Make Massive Gains

Best-in-Class Modulation Made Possible by DTT

Support for Advanced Compression Technologies Augurs Well

Growing Penetration of Connected TV Drives Demand for Pay-DTT Services

Soaring Demand for HD and UHD Content Underpins Volume Growth

Integrated Tuners Give Stiff Competition to Standalone DTT Receivers

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rising Living Standards

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



