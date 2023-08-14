Unleashing the Future of Healthcare: Live Cell Encapsulation Market Poised for Exponential Growth

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Cell Encapsulation Market - Global Industry Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects an impressive CAGR for the market during the forecast period of 2024-2028, attributing the growth to several factors driving advancements in cell encapsulation technologies and a surge in governmental and private investments supporting live cell encapsulated product development.

Live cell encapsulation, a cutting-edge bioengineering technology, involves encasing living cells with various materials or coatings such as liposomes, hydrogels, and microcapsules. This revolutionary technique has gained immense importance in cell therapies as it allows a controlled release of bioactive material or cells, thereby bolstering the market growth alongside the rise in cell therapies worldwide.

Key Trends

1. Increase in Cell Therapies: Live cell encapsulation plays a pivotal role in cell therapies by enabling the controlled delivery of therapeutics directly to targeted locations in the body. These encapsulated cells avoid triggering immune responses, making them effective in specific functions like activating cancer drugs. For instance, Nuvilex conducted a research study in 2021, using live cells encapsulated within beads to treat pancreatic cancer. The encapsulated cells converted the inactive cancer drug ifosfamide into its cancer-killing form, facilitating direct delivery of the chemotherapeutic drug to the tumor.

2. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The global burden of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes is on the rise. In 2021, around 537 million adults were affected by diabetes, and the numbers are projected to increase to 643 million by 2030. The applications of live cell encapsulation in treating chronic diseases such as type 1 diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases have generated substantial demand. For example, the technology is employed to deliver insulin-producing cells to patients with type 1 diabetes and dopamine in cases of Parkinson's disease.

3. Growing Research & Development to Improve Product Efficacy: The expansion of biotechnology, coupled with increased research and development, is contributing to the clinical efficacy of live cell encapsulation. Market players are investing heavily to enhance the technology's application and production. For instance, BIO INX partnered with Nanoscribe in November 2022, introducing HYDROBIO INX N400, enabling 3D printing for cell encapsulation. PharmaCyte Biotech developed targeted treatments for cancer and diabetes using live-cell encapsulation, commencing the first phase of a two-phase pig study for investigating diabetes treatment.

The market is segmented based on polymer type, application, technique, region, and competitive landscape. Polymer types include alginate, chitosan, cellulose sulfate, and others. Applications comprise drug delivery, regenerative medicine, cell transplantation, and probiotics. Techniques encompass simple dripping, electrostatic dripping, and coaxial airflow. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Major players operating in the Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market include AUSTRIANOVA, Merck KGaA, Sphere Fluidics Ltd., ViaCyte, Inc., Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidics), BIO INX, Living Cell Technologies Ltd., Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., Isogen, and Diatranz Otsuka Ltd.

