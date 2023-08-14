Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, August 14, 2023 at 12.00 p.m. EET



Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act



Rovio Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley"). According to the notification, the holding of Morgan Stanley in the Company's shares and votes increased above the 5% threshold on August 10, 2023.

According to the notification, Morgan Stanley holds indirectly a total of 4,439,029 shares corresponding to 5.35 percent of the Company’s shares and votes, and a total of 31,898 shares through financial instruments corresponding to 0.04 percent of the Company’s shares and votes.

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.35 0.04 5.39 82,963,825 Position of previous notification N/A N/A N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of

shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000266804 0 4,439,029 0.00% 5.35% SUBTOTAL A 4,439,029 5.35%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument



Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Right of Recall over a securities lending agree-ment At any time At any time Physical 31,898 0.04% SUBTOTAL B 31,898 0.04%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or le-gal entity:

Name:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Morgan Stanley Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley International Limited Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 5.35% 0.00% 5.35% Morgan Stanley Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 0.0001% 0.03% 0.03% Morgan Stanley Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Prime Dealer Services Corp. 0.00% 0.01% 0.01%

Additional information:

Of the total voting rights attached to shares, 532,299 (0.64%) of these are the result of stock borrowing agreements.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

Investor Relations phone: +358 40 730 3442

RovioIR@rovio.com

