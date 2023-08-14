Global Loyalty Programs Market 2023: The Ascendancy of Paid Loyalty Programs in Retail

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delves into the dynamic world of loyalty programs, projecting an impressive annual growth rate of 12.7% that is expected to propel the global loyalty market to reach US$135.9 billon by 2023.

The loyalty market has experienced a robust expansion, boasting a remarkable CAGR of 13.1% during 2018-2022. This upward trajectory is set to continue, with the global loyalty market poised to achieve a compelling CAGR of 12.2% during 2023-2027, reaching US$215.4 billion by 2027. As consumers seek value in times of inflation, loyalty and reward programs are becoming increasingly sought-after across various business verticals, and restaurant brands are capitalizing on the trend with innovative subscription models in 2023.

Embracing the NFT Revolution in Loyalty Programs:

Prepare for the NFT revolution! Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have taken the loyalty world by storm, transforming customer engagement, retention, and sales. Recognizing their potential, industry leaders such as Starbucks and Salesforce have embraced NFT-powered loyalty programs, revolutionizing the customer experience. A groundbreaking collaboration between Salesforce and Polygon is set to empower firms to mint, manage, and sell NFTs seamlessly. The NFT momentum is expected to accelerate globally, driving unparalleled customer loyalty and engagement.

The Ascendancy of Paid Loyalty Programs in Retail:

Unleashing the full spending potential of paid loyalty members, retailers are onboarding the paid-membership trend. Barnes & Noble's introduction of two new membership levels, one paid and one free, redefines loyalty perks, offering exclusive in-store and online discounts, free shipping, and enticing rewards. Leading the way in the food-service industry, Panera Bread is expanding its subscription service to deliver enhanced value to loyal members. Other players, like El Lopo, Gravitas, and P.F. Chang's, are following suit, capitalizing on the revenue-boosting potential of paid loyalty programs.

Comprehensive Analysis and Future Projections:

The "Global Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2023" presents an in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty market opportunities, risks, and emerging trends across diverse industry sectors. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report offers an exhaustive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Report Scope:



Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of loyalty programs. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software

Analytics and AI Driven

Normal CRM

Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027

Software

Services

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11qsey

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment