Global Loyalty Programs Market 2023: The Ascendancy of Paid Loyalty Programs in Retail

The report delves into the dynamic world of loyalty programs, projecting an impressive annual growth rate of 12.7% that is expected to propel the global loyalty market to reach US$135.9 billon by 2023.
The loyalty market has experienced a robust expansion, boasting a remarkable CAGR of 13.1% during 2018-2022. This upward trajectory is set to continue, with the global loyalty market poised to achieve a compelling CAGR of 12.2% during 2023-2027, reaching US$215.4 billion by 2027. As consumers seek value in times of inflation, loyalty and reward programs are becoming increasingly sought-after across various business verticals, and restaurant brands are capitalizing on the trend with innovative subscription models in 2023.
Embracing the NFT Revolution in Loyalty Programs:
Prepare for the NFT revolution! Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have taken the loyalty world by storm, transforming customer engagement, retention, and sales. Recognizing their potential, industry leaders such as Starbucks and Salesforce have embraced NFT-powered loyalty programs, revolutionizing the customer experience. A groundbreaking collaboration between Salesforce and Polygon is set to empower firms to mint, manage, and sell NFTs seamlessly. The NFT momentum is expected to accelerate globally, driving unparalleled customer loyalty and engagement.
The Ascendancy of Paid Loyalty Programs in Retail:
Unleashing the full spending potential of paid loyalty members, retailers are onboarding the paid-membership trend. Barnes & Noble's introduction of two new membership levels, one paid and one free, redefines loyalty perks, offering exclusive in-store and online discounts, free shipping, and enticing rewards. Leading the way in the food-service industry, Panera Bread is expanding its subscription service to deliver enhanced value to loyal members. Other players, like El Lopo, Gravitas, and P.F. Chang's, are following suit, capitalizing on the revenue-boosting potential of paid loyalty programs.
Comprehensive Analysis and Future Projections:
The "Global Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2023" presents an in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty market opportunities, risks, and emerging trends across diverse industry sectors. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report offers an exhaustive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
Report Scope:
Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of loyalty programs. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis
- Ecommerce Spend
- POS Spend
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027
- Loyalty Schemes
- Loyalty Platforms
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027
- Points programs
- Tier-based programs
- Mission-driven programs
- Spend-based programs
- Gaming programs
- Free perks programs
- Subscription programs
- Community programs
- Refer a friend program
- Paid programs
- Cashback programs
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model
- Seller Driven
- Payment Instrument
- Others
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027
- Diversified Retailers
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
- Toy & Hobby Shops
- Supermarket and Convenience Store
- Home Merchandise
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027
- Card Based Access
- Digital Access
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027
- B2C Consumers
- B2B Consumers
Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type
- Free
- Free + Premium
- Premium
Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software
- Analytics and AI Driven
- Normal CRM
Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner
- In House
- Third Party Vendor
Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027
- Software
- Services
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027
- Custom Built Platform
- Off the Shelf Platform
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022
- By Age Group
- By Income Level
- By Gender
