EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 14 AUGUST 2023 AT 12:45

Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hannu Nyman

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 36618/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 2.54 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2000 Volume weighted average price: 2.54 EUR





Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi